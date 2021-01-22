Five upgrades to keep your house warm this winter

Euramax explores energy-saving home improvements

The average UK home spends around £550 a year on space heating alone. Surely there is a smarter way to invest this money and achieve long-term savings? Leading uPVC windows and doors manufacturer, Euramax, has released an infographic that examines five ways homeowners can improve their home this winter to keep warm, without turning up the heat.



When winter approaches and the temperature starts to drop, many homeowners begin thinking about how they can reduce the cost of their energy bill. This year, keeping homes warm without excessive costs is more relevant than ever.



In April 2020, 46.6 per cent of people in employment did some work at home, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Many people traditionally turn their heating off during the day while they are out of the house. However, with government advice to work from home wherever possible not set to cease, this will not be the case. Many people will spend their days inside their homes this winter, meaning heating expenses will rise. As a result, homeowners will need to take actions to keep their homes suitably warm, without increasing their financial outgoings.

As well as lowering costs, homeowners may also want to explore more environmentally friendly heating methods. In summer 2020, the UK government announced that it would be supporting homeowners that want to make energy-efficient home upgrades, with its Green Homes Grant. As part of the scheme, the government will provide a voucher worth up to £5,000 or £10,000 to cover the cost of making energy-efficient home improvements. Homeowners and private and social landlords are entitled to the vouchers, which can be used for changes such as improved insulation or low-carbon heating.



“Elevated energy bills are a worry for many people across the UK, especially in winter. Fortunately, there are things that can be done to help bring these costs down and relieve some financial strain,” explained Nick Cowley, managing director of Euramax. “Some of these changes are things that can be done at no extra cost, like setting your thermostat effectively, while others do take a bit more preparation.



“We wanted to suggest some possible uses of the Green Homes Grant, while demonstrating how high-quality windows and doors can improve the energy efficiency of a house. This infographic offers some suggestions that will allow homeowners to optimise their home this winter, whatever their budget.”



To learn more about Euramax and their products, visit euramaxuk.com.