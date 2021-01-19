Guided tours to new Mactaggart & Mickel homes are a Virtual Reality

Housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel have stepped up their efforts to help customers rise to new lockdown challenges.

As well as visiting showhomes, the family-owned company are now offering homebuyers the option of sampling the delights of new homes from the comfort of their own living rooms – via virtual guided viewings.

They are being rolled out in Scotland and England as an alternative to carefully planned Covid-safe visits to Mactaggart & Mickel’s new homes and are aimed at customers who are unable to travel or just want to avoid long journeys to new areas.

The hi-tech initiative has been unveiled to pave the way for people who are unable to make in-person visits to Mactaggart & Mickel showhomes to press ahead with plans for the future amid a series of new lockdown rules intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mactaggart & Mickel, who are headquartered in Glasgow and have offices in Cheltenham and London, remains open for business in line with heightened government Coronavirus-related restrictions.

The company’s sales consultants are still welcoming customers on Covid-secure appointments at their sites with Government guidance granting freedom of movement to people buying new homes.

But now, in a bid to support all its potential new homebuyers, through its new virtual viewing platform, Mactaggart & Mickel are making it easier than ever for customers to wander around new homes at their developments in Scotland and England.

Joanne Casey, Director of Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Our colleagues’ and customers’ health and wellbeing has always been our top priority, and never more so than now.

“We are working closely with customers, partners and businesses to provide the best, safest standards during the coronavirus pandemic, in line with new Government guidance.

“We want to support customers who want to keep moving ahead with their lives and are keen to move into new homes which is why we’re so pleased to see the virtual guided viewings prove to be popular in Scotland and England.

“We pride ourselves at meeting changing customer requirements by harnessing new technology. That’s why our guided virtual yours will have a genuine personal touch – which is more welcome than ever amid these current lockdown restrictions.”

The virtual guided viewings keep Mactaggart & Mickel at the forefront of innovation as the family-owned company introduced virtual tours a decade ago to help customers look round prospective new homes from the comfort of their own living rooms.

The innovation reflects the emphasis that Mactaggart & Mickel place on exceptional quality and service with the company having been awarded a 5-Star Rating for customer satisfaction by the Home Builders Federation for eight consecutive years.

The new virtual viewing platform has paved the way for homebuyers to enjoy an accompanied walk-through their new properties with easy-to-use software combined with family-friendly gadgets such as tablets, laptops and PCs.

It means customers can enjoy guided tour of new homes, led by members of the Mactaggart & Mickel sales team who are available to navigate every room in the property while answering questions along the way.

Joanne added: “We’re proud of our prestigious HBF 5 Star Rating for customer satisfaction – which we’ve been awarded eight consecutive years in a row.

“It embodies our reputation for high levels of customer service and dedication to making the home-buying process a happy and stress-free journey.

“We have taken steps to ensure customers can still visit sales offices and make appointments to view showhomes in a safe environment if they wish to do so.

“But we’re keen to explore ways to help our customers begin the next chapter in their lives from the comfort of their own homes or workplace if that’s the most suitable option.”

The virtual guided tours are the latest measure taken by Mactaggart & Mickel to combat coronavirus by and followed a series of special protocols to more traditional personal visits.

Its sites range from Broom Grove in East Renfrewshire to St Jude’s Meadow, near the famed Cotswolds town of Burford, and from Kelso Gardens in South Ayrshire to Childrey Park, near Wantage in Oxfordshire.

Safety measures introduced in July included appointment-only visits, an enhanced cleaning regime to a high level of hygiene, two-metre social distancing protocols, protective screening in marketing suites and sanitising stations.