Balfour Beatty once again tops the charts as Britain’s Most Admired Company in its sector

For the second year in a row, Balfour Beatty has secured the top spot in the Heavy Construction category in the 2020 awards for Britain’s Most Admired Companies; the longest running annual survey of corporate reputation in the UK.

Organised by leading reputation specialists and academic partners, the awards represent a peer-review of corporate reputation, considering views from board-level representatives, financial analysts and city commentators to identify Britain’s largest public companies and leading employers across 25 sectors.

Balfour Beatty was scored against 13 criteria points, securing the highest marks in six categories. The company was praised for its quality of products and services, long-term value potential, competitiveness and quality of marketing as well as its commitment to diversity & inclusion.

Balfour Beatty was also commended for its inspirational leadership, driving forward world class projects for customers across the UK, US and Hong Kong.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “This award, which celebrates the best of British business, is a direct result of our culture, as lived by our employees and partners who work tirelessly every day to successfully deliver critical national infrastructure and projects at the heart of local communities.

“We’re particularly pleased to have also been recognised for our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture – not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it makes us a better business.”

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.