NABC Unveils Ambitious 2021 Growth Plans

Following a successful year and partnerships with companies such as HBXL, Trade Direct Insurance and BuildSafe Escrow Services – NABC – one of the UK’s fastest growing construction trade associations unveils its ambitious growth plans and recruitment drive for 2021, as it heads towards new milestone.

James Hopkins, CEO, NABC, comments: “The demand for our service is increasing rapidly, especially post Brexit and the residential construction industry is under extreme pressure to reduce the number of rogue builders.

“We have recently had a growing number of calls for us to help create a clear and transparent payment solution for both home owners and tradesmen across the UK, so we have launched our new BuildSafe platform for both consumers and contractors which ensures that the project is securely funded from start to finish.



“The aim of the new platform is to ensure that the funds are held safely until the set-out completion of each stage. Payments to contractors or sub-contractors may be issued upon bench marks (draw basis) or in full (project basis).

“BuildSafe will raise the level of trust and security for everyone involved in a construction project. Owners can be assured that payments will be held securely and properly disbursed, and contractors can be assured that their projects are funded and that they will be paid in a timely manner.



“The BuildSafe agreement is designed to supplement a standard construction contract for the utmost in security with funds held by an FCA approved partner.

“It’s almost a daily occurrence to hear of another bricks and mortar business entering administration or in trouble. Our new Buildsafe technology will give these bricks and mortar companies the safe technology they need to level the playing field and financially stay afloat.



“Our ambition is to be the first trade association to roll out a construction industry-based escrow platform across the UK which will give us the ability to create a war for acquisitions to enable insane growth.”

The plan to achieve this will see National Association of Building Contractors create 15 new jobs in 2021 in South Devon. Most of these positions will be technology and sales roles.



James adds: “Over the last few years, we’ve learned a huge amount and we have grown from our experiences to get to a position where we really understand what our customers want and needs from us.

“Part of the transition was bringing in an experienced leadership team with an operational leader and product officer to ensure we create the best possible working environment that we can be proud of.”



BuildSafe’s new insights engine also aims help building contractors become better at what they do. This shift in mindset is creating an environment where people can learn, develop and progress using the latest technology and solve complex problems whilst augmenting a customer success platform.

To find out more visit: https://www.nabc.org.uk/



For further information on opportunities at NABC, ambitious individuals are invited to send their CVs to laura@nabc.org.uk



Media contact

Sarah Watson

Email: info@nabc.org.uk



