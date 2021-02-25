Indigo Group Achieves FCSA Accreditation

Construction business solutions company, Indigo Group, has passed a meticulous review of its services to achieve its Freelance and Contractor Services Association (FCSA) Accreditation for umbrella employment and CIS/self-employed payroll services. The FCSA is the UK’s leading membership organisation that works to raise standards in the temporary labour market by promoting supply chain compliance.

To be a fully accredited member, the company had to have its business and financial stability assessed, as well as demonstrating that it complies with the FCSA’s strict codes of compliance – which are some of the most stringent in the industry. The accreditation is reviewed annually to ensure continued compliance and standards.

“Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the team here at Indigo Group puts into their work. It was a stringent and in-depth assessment process, and we are over the moon to have passed with flying colours. This is a significant milestone for us a business, as it reaffirms our commitment to our clients as a trusted partner who works to the highest standards in the industry,” commented Ian Cole-Wilkins, CEO of Indigo Group, on the Accreditation award.

Gaining this accreditation demonstrates to clients and contractors that Indigo Group is a company that operates the highest industry standards for the protection and benefit of the employment supply chain.

“It is fantastic news that The Indigo Group has been able to meet the extremely high standards required to become a fully Accredited Member of the FCSA. It is no mean feat passing our rigorous assessment process. The Indigo Group has proven itself to be a fully compliant business, operating to the gold standard demanded of FCSA member companies and I look forward to continuing working with Ian and his management team to raise standards in our sector,” added Phil Pluck, the FCSA’s Chief Executive.

Established in 2007, the Indigo Group is a leading provider of connected and technology-led supply chain assurance solutions. Its services to the sector include digital onboarding, compliance solutions, commercial contracting, outsourced payroll and professional employment solutions. Indigo’s range of services helps its customers and clients meet the commercial, legislative and compliance challenges of an ever-changing business environment.