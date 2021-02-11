Barbour ABI and the Government Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announce new partnership

Following a competitive tender process, Barbour ABI have been awarded the contract to supply the Government

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy with the Renewable Energy Planning Database (REPD).

Over the next two years, Barbour ABI and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will deliver regular data and interactive mapping tools, a brand new way to analyse the REPD, to support the industry’s businesses and associations with detailed information on renewable energy projects throughout the UK.

The Government announced in November 2020 the ‘Build Back Greener’ campaign – an investment of £134 million to keep the UK’s greenest, most innovative businesses thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the new REPD will continue to provide an as accurate and comprehensive as possible snapshot of renewable electricity projects and progress across the technology sectors. Barbour ABI will provide additional information on:

• electricity storage projects and renewable energy projects with a capacity of 150KW and over

• heat network planning applications (from Q1 2021 onwards)

Simon Mahoney Group Director at Barbour ABI said, “Construction and infrastructure in the UK is shaped by social and economic developments, and over recent years we have seen greener initiatives and innovations change ours, and, almost every other industry. We feel privileged to be working in partnership with the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Department to empower and inform the UK construction industry on such a prevalent topic together.”

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “Our new partnership with Barbour ABI and our Renewable Energy Planning Database are great assets to support UK businesses and ensure we build back greener. A snapshot of renewable energy projects and technologies shows us what progress is being made to reach our ambitious goals to eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions, while understanding how we can best support the construction industry.”