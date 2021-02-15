New look for StructureCare as the company enjoys continued success in prestigious construction projects

Now under the impressive CPG (Construction Products Group) Europe banner, and with an experienced, proven team at the helm, StructureCare has welcomed 2021 with a brand new website full of information, which is simple and quick to explore and designed to aid the architect, surveyor, contractor and asset manager when specifying the company’s market leading products and services. The StructureCare website can be found here www.structurecare.com.

StructureCare is a structural maintenance and repair company, providing a range of product and service portfolios covering the infrastructure, industrial, retail, commercial and residential industry sectors in the UK. The team specialises in transforming car park facilities, waterproofing elevated service decks, flat roofs and podium slabs, as well as installing specialist protective coatings and movement joints to prolong the life of a structure.

The website looks at the six business areas – Roofing, Structural Waterproofing, Car Parks, Movement Joints, Concrete Repair and Corrosion Management, and Asset Management – on the front page so one click directs the visitor quickly to where they need to be. Other new areas encompass downloadable product and technical brochures; full case study reports illustrating in detail how StructureCare works on each project; CPDs; and News and Blogs.

Ryan Williams, Business Development Manager, says of plans for 2021 “We are looking forward to completing our current projects, starting new ones and implementing our product development strategy. Lots of plans and new projects are in the pipeline and the new website, and our professional social media, will be updated regularly so we are maximising our communications to our customers and partners.”