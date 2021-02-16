125 New Homes Receive Planning Permission

Keepmoat Homes has been planning permission to deliver over 100 new homes in Shobnall in Burton Upon Trent. East Staffordshire Borough Council has given the green light for the national housebuilder to transform the former IMEX Business Centre off Shobnall Road, which has been vacant for several years, into a new housing development. The 8.6-acre piece of land, now owned by Keepmoat Homes, has been purchased from Homes England to create 125 new homes, comprising of two, three, and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

“We’re delighted to have secured planning consent for this exciting new project. The development, which will be known as Malthouse Place, represents a £24 million investment into the area and our aim is to transform the disused site into a new and sustainable community, bringing much-needed new homes to Burton,” said Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“Using modern construction methods, the new homes will support first time buyers with their first steps onto the property ladder, and with assistance from the Government’s Help to Buy Scheme they will be able to achieve their dream of owning a new home which is within close proximity to the town centre and with great public transport connections.”

As part of their commitment to create a sustainable community, Keepmoat Homes have pledged to support the local area and help generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors and work placements, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.

“Developing homes on brownfield land is at the heart of our mission and we’re pleased to be working with Keepmoat Homes to create a new neighbourhood in Burton upon Trent. We have a long and established relationship with the homebuilder and look forward to seeing construction commence at the development, which will bring about a range of high-quality homes that will meet the needs of the local people, from first time buyers to those looking to upsize.”

Work is due to start on site in Spring 2021 and the development will take around two years to complete.