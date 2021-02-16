RIBA approval sees record numbers book Actis online CPD

Record numbers of people have been booking places on a CPD created by insulation specialist Actis since it became a RIBA-approved training course at the end of 2020.

The much-praised and already very popular session on Addressing the performance gap with reflective insulation looks at how to combat thermal bridging and achieve optimal energy efficiency.

Attendance figures for the free online sessions in January and February have been at their highest level since the sessions went online when the pandemic first hit – up around 20% on 2020 levels.

As well as being available directly via Actis to building control officers, architects, specifiers and builders, it is also promoted via RIBA’s website, and the Institute’s monthly newsletter.

It is being offered to RIBA chartered architects, who, along with their non-RIBA affiliated counterparts, must complete 35 hours of CPD every year.

RIBA approved CPDs are worth double the points of a standard CPD and are therefore much prized by members, with 76% of them choosing training which has been specifically approved by the professional body.

All RIBA approved CPDs must meet strict criteria, be educational, innovative and balanced, address relevant statutory issues and have a clear learning outcome.

They are designed to provide solutions to design problems and are likely to address sustainability issues, correct product application and legislative information.

Actis national specification manager Dan Anson-Hart said: “The two sessions we’ve run since RIBA approved the module for its members have seen a very strong take up. The module looks at why the performance gap exists, the effects of external factors on the fabric efficiency of a building, the impact of thermal bridging and how reflective insulation can address it.”

Register here to join the CPD on the second Thursday of every month at 1pm.