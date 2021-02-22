Aberdeen’s newest collaborative workspace is launched by Moorfield Group at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

A new collaborative workspace is set to open at the Enterprise Centre on Moorfield Group’s Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don.

Co-Lab will offer workstations, as either a flexible hot desk or dedicated desk. Both options come with reception services, kitchen facilities, free car parking, access to meeting rooms and super fast broadband as standard. The parks also have a cafe and day nursery, which is ideal for those working on-site.

Cherry Paton, Parks Manager said:

“We are excited to introduce Co-Lab as an alternative office solution. The Co-lab has been designed to cater to start-up businesses that are looking to increase their available office space and have a touchdown base.

“It is ideal for businesses looking to move up a gear with an Aberdeen office address within a bright and vibrant environment. Terms are extremely flexible, from as little as three months, with an affordable monthly cost from just £125.”

The launch of Co-Lab coincides with the most significant shift in office working patterns in living memory. Throughout the pandemic there have been extensive debates about the future of offices, with many industry experts now predicting that the role of the office is likely to become even more vital once lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Whilst working from home has brought many advantages, many businesses and office workers are simply missing face-to-face interaction and the ability to collaborate with colleagues. Many are now looking to actively move away from full-time working from home into a more blended approach. Co-Lab offers a completely flexible approach which will match well with new post-Covid work practices.

Watch our new video at ABERDEEN COLAB or speak with Cherry Paton on 01224 933004 to find out more.