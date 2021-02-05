Work Completed on Medical Technologies Innovation Facility

Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson has completed construction works on a new dual-site facility for Nottingham Trent University (NTU), which will facilitate vital research for medical devices and technology. Set across two sites, with one building located at the Boots site at the Nottingham Enterprise Zone, and the other at Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus – the new Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) will accelerate innovation, allowing university researchers to come together with organisations and clinicians to develop ideas and progress them quickly to market.

G F Tomlinson was the main contractor for the site at the Boots Nottingham Enterprise Zone, which will be dedicated to the development, clinical production and commercialisation of new medical technologies, as well as providing access to laboratories, clean rooms, technologies and expertise for processing, prototype development and preparing manufacturing processes.

“It’s fantastic to announce that pivotal works on this landmark specialist facility have now been completed for Nottingham Trent University. The MTIF dual-site will facilitate life-changing research in medical development and modern scientific technology, enhancing the university’s current offering. We have a rich and varied portfolio of higher education projects and the completion of this facility, further strengthens our ongoing relationship with Nottingham Trent University. G F Tomlinson is delighted to be continually supporting learning and development across the Midlands,” said Chris Flint, director at G F Tomlinson.

All works at the 1,687.4m2 Boots Enterprise Zone site were designed and constructed to a BREEAM Very Good rating, with all clean rooms designed and constructed to an ISO 6 standard. To accommodate specialist equipment, including a testing machine for nitrogen and compressed air, along with an oxygen sensor and a machine for digital microscopic work, G F Tomlinson constructed an isolated slab within the Metrology Room to house the laboratory equipment, to minimise its impact on the building and its users.

To co-ordinate this process, G F Tomlinson’s project delivery team engaged with Nottingham Trent University at the start of the project, which helped ensure all specialist laboratory equipment had the correct level of power, data, water and gas supply, and also worked to ascertain the location of specialist equipment to be installed, ensuring one system did not adversely affect another in terms of usage.

The Clifton Campus site will concentrate on research and development, linking academics with industry for the development of medical technology.

The entire project was supported by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, and the university received £9.7m in funding through its Local Growth Fund allocation. As part of the Midlands Engine, the facility is expected to become a major specialist innovation asset, supporting industry and enhancing the regional economy in the areas of life sciences and healthcare.

“This is hugely exciting development for Nottingham and the wider region. MTIF will bring companies, clinicians and university researchers together to take their ideas from bench to bedside, accelerating the speed of innovation to improve patient care,” added MTIF Managing Director, Mike Hannay.