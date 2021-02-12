Notting Hill Genesis Choose Hyfire Wireless Devices for Fire System Renewals

Leading wireless fire detection and alarms manufacturer Hyfire has supplied over 550 cutting-edge detectors and other devices to ABCA Systems for installation in social housing developments across London, protecting the residents of five landmark tower blocks.

Notting Hill Genesis, one of the UK’s largest independent housing associations, with more than 65,000 properties in and around London, was looking for a fast and sustainable solution to upgrade the fire systems in its properties, with as little disruption to residents as possible. After careful consultation and extensive research, ABCA specified Hyfire wireless devices, which can be programmed and installed in minutes to offer maximum protection, with no need for wiring or redecoration.

Anthony McKinnon, Contracts Manager at ABCA, said: “With rapidly evolving fire safety regulations and best practice, social landlords are taking a no-compromise approach to fire safety, recognising the need to offer protection and reassurance to occupants of all properties. Wireless is the fastest and most flexible way to deliver this and, as Hyfire is the most experienced player in the wireless market, we knew that their wireless detectors and other devices could offer the reliability and quality demanded by Notting Hill Genesis.”

Hyfire offers the widest range of commercial standard wireless fire devices on the market, ranging from optical, multi-criteria and heat detectors to notification, alarm, interface and control units, all fully certified to EN54. All products offer the highest performance and quality in the industry, and are also fully compliant with BS5839 Part 1. Fire panels are wired via a loop to translators, from which wireless devices can be used on their own to build fully wireless systems of virtually any size, or mixed with Hyfire wired products to provide seamless hybrid solutions, offering total flexibility to specifiers and installers.

Robert Bruce, Regional Sales Manager at Hyfire, said: “Social landlords like Notting Hill Genesis are under intense pressure to deliver rapid enhancements to the fire systems in residential properties, so they need the very best professional commercial fire protection. By working with innovative installers such as ABCA, they are coming to realise the benefits that wireless can offer. In fact, professionals working with Hyfire wireless products no longer consider wired devices unless they have to.

“Whereas many people think of wireless devices as being best suited to large industrial sites or historic buildings, they can also offer logistical advantages in the social housing sector. Simple and hassle-free installation can offer cost savings on redecoration, cabling and labour. It’s possible to be in and out of the property in minutes, minimising the upheaval for residents and offering long-term reassurance, while also limiting contact during the current pandemic.”

All Hyfire products are developed by fire industry pioneers in Trieste Italy, the global centre for wireless fire device design. The Hyfire range includes all devices required to build a fully wireless commercial fire system, including manual call points, remote indicators, visual indicators, sounders, sounder bases and output/input modules. A range of addressable translators and expanders are available, processing up to 32 devices each, with the scale of the system limited only by the number of devices that the fire panel can handle. Hyfire has also recently introduced EvacWireless, a rapid and scalable solution to meeting the BS8629 evacuation alert standards in residential buildings over 18 metres.

Sarah Leahy, Contracts Manager for Notting Hill Genesis, said: “In high-rise social housing blocks, with many residents shielding from COVID-19, the benefits of the wireless installation are clear. Our tenants want peace of mind, but many are elderly and they don’t like upheaval. Instead of creating cable channels in walls and ceilings, wireless installers need just a few minutes in each apartment to fix and test the Hyfire devices. The tenants are then reassured that they have long-term, sustainable fire protection, with none of the inconvenience that a wired system would have caused.”

Hyfire was launched as Sterling Safety Systems in 2002, bringing to market some of the first commercial wireless detection and alarm devices fully certified to EN54. Since then, the Hyfire brand has become synonymous with quality, reliability and innovation in the commercial fire sector. Hyfire devices are available for Advanced or Kentec panels and come with a five-year warranty, backed up by a dedicated partner programme to ensure the best survey, installation, commissioning, after sales service and exceptional technical support.