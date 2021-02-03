LEISURE EXPERT SELECTED FOR NEW WATERFRONT CENTRE

SPORTS and leisure specialist GT3 Architects has been named as the architect for a new multi-million-pound leisure centre scheme for Hartlepool Borough Council.

The Newcastle and Nottingham-based practice was selected to deliver the design for the new facility, which will be situated by the town’s marina and form a key part of The Waterfront regeneration.

The new site – which will replace the town’s existing Mill House Leisure Centre – is set to feature a range of facilities, including three swimming pools – a main, a learner and a recreation pool – a multi-station fitness suite, a flexible space for multi-activities and a refreshments area.

As part of the project, GT3 Architects will be undertaking extensive stakeholder and public engagement exercises to help inform their plans and create a design that fully serves the local community.

Simon Dunstan, director at GT3 Architects, said: “We’re delighted to be involved. As a local practice it’s great to see the amount of regeneration work and funding happening in the North East – and in Hartlepool particularly.

“The Waterfront has been such an exciting project to be involved in over the last few years and we’re excited to take it to the next stage with the introduction of the new leisure centre. This ambitious project will create an exciting new leisure and community destination for the region and support the ongoing regeneration of the town.

“We want the new leisure centre to go beyond the standard gym, studio classes and fitness facilities. Our ambition is to create a unique waterfront destination, designed for the people of Hartlepool, with a real focus on health, wellbeing, and inclusivity. The marina setting offers plenty of scope for outdoor fitness, as well as a spectacular backdrop to any indoor activities, so there are lots of opportunities for our design team to work with and be inspired by.



“Our engagement work will start early this year, and we’re looking forward to speaking to the local community about their thoughts on the design and identity of the new leisure centre.”

This latest project win is the latest of several similar schemes for the practice in the region, including The Sands in nearby Carlisle, and a £21 million leisure centre in Morpeth.”

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The appointment of a company of the calibre of GT3 Architects to design the new leisure centre is fantastic news.

“We look forward to working closely with them to create a state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs and aspirations of local people.”

GT3 Architects will be working with Hartlepool Borough Council, Desco, BGP, Summers Inman, Design Fire Consultants and Apex Acoustics to deliver the project.

The appointment of GT3 Architects follows national recognition for phase 1 of The Waterfront development, which was recently named as runner-up in the Pedestrian Environment category at the 2020 LocalGov Street Design Awards for the quality of the public walkways created on the site.

