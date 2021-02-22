First reservations as new £45m housing development in Grimsby opens its doors

A £45m residential development promising to bring a new village-style community to a sought-after suburb of Grimsby has recorded its first reservations after opening the doors to its show home.

A fully booked opening weekend at King’s Park, on land next to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Hospital in Scartho, led to several immediate sales with more in the offing.

The scheme, one of the largest residential sites under construction in North East Lincolnshire, is being developed by E5 Living UK. The first phase includes 78 properties, a mix of three-bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom bungalows. The second phase is to include an additional 19 homes with proposed retail units including a convenience store. Further phases will include housing for over-55s and there are plans for assisted living accommodation.

The homes, designed by Cleethorpes based Hodson Architects, set a new standard for design of larger market residential schemes, said Managing Director Kevin Stevens.

“We’ve really raised the bar in terms of what you’d expect for properties at this price bracket with a specification that people would expect from homes selling at a higher level. We’ve included elements like underfloor heating, bi-fold or patio doors to the garden and individually designed kitchens with stone worktops as standard.

“Our intention is to bring a fresh approach to housebuilding and create a community that is the kind of place where people are actively seeking to live because of the quality, the amenities and the location.”

Kevin added: “We have received brilliant feedback from the viewers so far and look forward to securing many more sales in the coming months.”

King’s Park is being built by Humberston firm JemBuild and marketed by Crofts Estate Agents, which has offices in Cleethorpes, Immingham and Louth.

Director Gary Croft said the response to the first show home had been incredibly positive.

“We spread the opening weekend over three days to ensure we could meet demand for viewings in a covid-compliant way and the level of interest was phenomenal. E5 Living has brought a fresh style and superior quality to a new build development.”

Properties at King’s Park start from £195,000 and a second show home will be opening soon. The show home and marketing suite are open from 10am to 4pm for covid safe appointments through Crofts Estate Agents.