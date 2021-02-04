GRE ASSETS LAUNCH FIRST NEW HOMES AT NENE WHARF, PETERBOROUGH

Oxford-based property developer, GRE Assets has officially launched the sales of the first apartments at its exciting new riverside community at Nene Wharf, Peterborough. Offering high-end design and a prime location overlooking the River Nene, but at reasonable prices, the 128 one and two bedroom apartments will raise the standard for Peterborough living.

Against the backdrop of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, this launch represents a positive step and joins the wider narrative of regeneration in the local area. With £600 million of planned development within walking distance of Nene Wharf Apartments, including Station Quarter and ARU Peterborough, Peterborough is cementing its position as England’s fastest growing city.

Only a four minute walk from the historic city centre, Nene Wharf encompasses stylish, modern design, a landscaped public realm and retail units to create a thriving new community.

The apartments not only offer high specification, contemporary interiors and desirable riverside views, but are also equipped for modern living. With outdoor space higher than ever on a home buyer’s agenda, every home at Nene Wharf has a private balcony or terrace, as well as access to landscaped podium gardens and private parking.

Andrew Topping, Senior Operations Manager at GRE Assets, said: “We are delighted to launch the sales of the first apartments at Nene Wharf, as it is a project we are extremely proud and excited about.

“When we first invested in Peterborough, we recognised what it had to offer in terms of connectivity and economic growth. It certainly hasn’t disappointed, we have seen with our own eyes the rate of development and regeneration, which is fantastic to see.

“GRE Assets sees Nene Wharf as very much part of this story, creating a new riverside community in the heart of this historic yet rapidly growing city. We look forward to welcoming our first residents to the apartments very soon.”