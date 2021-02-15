Keepmoat Homes to Create 79 New Homes

National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes is bringing 79 much needed new homes to Bury St. Edmunds. Located on the former Howard Community Primary School, just off St. Olaves Road, the development, Lyle Place, in partnership with The Newbury Community Association (NCA), Suffolk Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, will comprise of 56 properties for the open market along with 23 homes which will be available as affordable housing via Havebury Housing.

This is the homebuilder’s first development in Bury St. Edmunds and the company will deliver a mix of two- three- and four-bedroom homes, with a range of house types and styles to suit a diverse market. The development will also include a number of amenities for both new and existing residents including a brand-new community centre, a large parkland area and additional outdoor spaces.

“Lyle Place is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in Bury St. Edmunds and continue our strong track record of breathing new life into brownfield land. We are determined to deliver a significant impact to the local area and aim to create a new sense of place with open spaces, park facilities and a new community centre for everyone to enjoy,” said Michael O’Farrell, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“We have a great team on-board who are driven to deliver high-quality housing and by using modern methods of construction, the new homes will be designed to support a range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-size, as well as providing a much needed provision of more affordable homes. The launch of our marketing suite and new, stylish show home next week will give potential homebuyers a chance to explore the development and view our high specification homes.”

With the launch of the show home and marketing suite taking place on 13th February 2021, homebuyers will soon be able to step foot onto the development and view its three- bedroom show home for the first time. Viewings will be via appointment only.

“We are pleased to work alongside Keepmoat Homes to deliver more affordable housing in Bury St Edmunds. This development will not only help meet the national housing need, but it will also provide local people with a new affordable home,” added Scott Bailey, Director of Development at Havebury Housing.

Work on the development is due to take two years, with the last home completion due Autumn 2022.