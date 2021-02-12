Show Penthouse Open at The Waterside Apartments

With enviable panoramic views of the River Trent, Nottingham’s prominent residential development – The Waterside Apartments – has opened its show penthouse and apartment to interested buyers, to get a taste of luxury living by the water.

Set in an idyllic location, the 121-home iconic waterside complex developed by Nottingham-based Monk Estates, is now fully complete and properties are selling well with apartments and penthouses available to buy and move into immediately.

Situated on Pavilion Road overlooking Trent Bridge, with stunning views up and down the river and out on to West Bridgford, The Waterside Apartments are located close to both the city and West Bridgford amenities, with plenty of independent shops, restaurants, cafes and bars just a few minutes’ walk away.

Visitors are welcome to view the £700,000 three-bedroom show penthouse – complete with a panoramic roof terrace overlooking the River Trent, open plan island kitchen and bathroom with floor to ceiling windows, and the £365,000 two-bedroom show apartment – by booking an appointment with selling agent FHP Living.

Viewings are available by appointment to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, and social distancing and ‘one in, one out’ measures will be in place to ensure the safety of guests and site representatives, with visitors required to wear a face covering and use the hand sanitiser provided.

For those who are self-isolating or do not wish to visit the show apartment and penthouse during lockdown, video viewings are also available with a representative from FHP Living.

Apartments are selling well at The Waterside development, and there are a number of one, two and three-bedroom properties available, with prices starting from £185,000 up to £700,000 and Help to Buy options also. Penthouse apartments are also for sale, with prices starting from £700,000.

All homes have been finished to the finest quality using high spec fixtures and fittings, with onsite parking and vibrant communal spaces, including a reception concierge, onsite gym provided by Hitboxx for high intensity training and stunning private communal rooftop terrace above the Waterside Bar + Kitchen, complete with a range of seating and sunbathing areas.

Positioned in the centre of the rapidly evolving waterside district of Nottingham, just a short walk from Nottingham train station, with trains to London St Pancras as little as one hour and 32 minutes away – The Waterside Apartments have excellent transport links with regular buses to the city, electric scooters for hire and canal paths for walking along the River Trent, to the city and places of interest such as Holme Pierrepont.

Other notable Nottingham landmarks nearby include Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Notts County FC’s Meadow Lane stadium and Nottingham Forest FC’s City Ground for sports lovers.

Steve Parker, director at FHP Living, said: “The Waterside Apartments have everything you could want in terms of waterside living in a fantastic location. The homes are central, yet close to nature, with plenty of open spaces for walking and excellent travel routes.

“With picturesque views over the River Trent and West Bridgford, and plenty of bars, restaurants and other amenities right on its doorstep – The Waterside offering is unrivalled, and this is why we have had so much interest in these beautiful homes.

“Now the show penthouse and apartment are open for viewings, we encourage interested buyers to come and take a look at the luxury properties on offer, for a taste of the waterside lifestyle. All properties that are for sale, are ready to move in immediately, so we strongly encourage prospective buyers to act quickly to register their interest and secure a property.”