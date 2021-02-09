true student to Operate £100M Liverpool PBSA Scheme

Multi award-winning student accommodation brand true student has been confirmed to operate and manage a landmark £100 million student accommodation development opening for guests this September. Occupying a prime 1.14-acre site on Erskine Street, the 999-bed development, within walking distance of both the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University, will bring a unique offering to Liverpool’s vibrant student market.

Liverpool remains one of the UK’s most popular locations for both UK and international students, creating a high demand for accommodation in the heart of the city, and yet the supply of high-quality purpose-built student accommodation within the city still remains relatively low.

Fittingly situated within the Knowledge Quarter, true Liverpool will typify the brand’s core pillars of health, community and experience in order to become firmly established as the first choice for all-inclusive luxury student accommodation within the city.

“We’re excited to be bringing our award-winning offering to Liverpool. The expansion into Liverpool’s thriving domestic and international student market marks another step in establishing the brand as a major player in the PBSA management arena. true Liverpool will exemplify the trueLife experience, working hard to not only provide world-class student accommodation but to support and encourage our student guests through a market-leading programme of opportunities focused on wellbeing and personal development,” said Ben Morley, Managing Director of true student.

Guests will benefit from high-quality shared apartments and individual suites, enjoying a wide range of amenities which include a state-of-the-art gym, study rooms, a festival zone and cinema room, as well as a unique top floor sky lounge and terrace, offering stunning 360° panoramic views across the City. Wellbeing and mental health support are key aspects of the brand’s offering, along with free cleaning, all-inclusive bills and much more, and guests will also enjoy the amazing trueLifeevents calendar, packed full of compelling opportunities to learn, discover and explore.

Owned by The Bricks Group, who currently operate across student, co-living and hotel sectors, the experience-led true student brand already operates more than 3,500 beds across the UK. Historically developer-operators, true Liverpool will mark the brand’s first engagement as property managers mid-construction, allowing the team to put the ‘true student’ stamp on a part-built development and optimise the rooms and spaces, creating the unique true student experience.