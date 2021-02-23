Taggart Homes begins construction on innovative new outdoor multifunctional work pods

Taggart Homes has commenced works on the first phase of 100 high spec outdoor work pods suitable for home working and a range of small businesses including beauty salons and gyms.

The pods will come in a variety of sizes and designs and will be available to the public in the UK and Ireland, as well as buyers of Taggart Homes properties this week, at a starting price of £10,000 + vat.

With the rising trend in home working due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many business closures causing economic uncertainty, the pods will offer customers an outdoor office option, and a dedicated outdoor space, from which many sole traders and small business owners such as personal trainers and beauty therapists can run their own businesses away from the rest of the house, with room for supplies and equipment.

There is also scope to be creative with the pods for personal use – as a personal gym, bar, or a place to rest and relax, or to indulge in a hobby.

The first phase of garden pods by Taggart Homes will be available to purchase from this week, and existing Taggart homebuyers will be offered the opportunity to have a pod installed on their property.

Selling agent Pygott and Crone has been appointed as the UK agent to launch the garden rooms.

Michael Taggart, CEO of Taggart Homes, said: “As living and working habits continue to shift for many given the present circumstances, there is a growing movement to home working and as people look to optimise their living environment, and they are looking to upgrade properties.

“With this trend for home working and many businesses having to close their doors – the outdoor work pod is a versatile asset and can work as a home office, or a space for small business owners – adding value and versatility to homes.

“We are excited to introduce these pods to the public and will be offering our existing Taggart homeowners the chance to snap one up for their property. This is just the first phase and we plan on creating more in the future as we believe they will continue to be a desirable and valuable addition to any home.

“At Taggart Homes, we always put ourselves in the mind of the customer and we have a duty of care to the buyer. Practicality, aesthetic and energy efficiency are all key aspects that we try to incorporate into all of our homes to guarantee value for money and quality that will last several lifetimes of wear.”

Tim Downing, director at Pygott & Crone, said: “With a change in people’s working practices and a shift to working from home – the Taggart garden rooms offer an ideal solution and the team at Pygott and Crone are receiving an incredible number of enquiries.”