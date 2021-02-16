FLEET VEHICLE SPECIALIST ON THE MOVE TO DONCASTER INDUSTRIAL UNIT

Over 30,000 sq ft of Mid-Box Industrial Space Let At Parkside Business Park

One of the UK’s leading fleet vehicle conversion specialists, MIS Conversions Ltd, has sublet a 32,148 sq ft Grade A, mid-box warehouse unit at the strategically located Parkside Business Park in Doncaster. CBRE and Gent Visick acted on behalf of Heat Exchange Group Ltd to secure the sublease.

MIS Conversions Ltd will occupy Unit C, a modern, detached industrial unit which includes ground and first floor office space and a large secure yard with car parking, including electric car charging points. The detached unit forms part of the 27-acre, 240,000 sq ft Parkside Business Park which is located just off the A638 Wheatley Hall Road and close to the M18 and A1(M).

Unit D at Parkside Business Park, comprising 29,826 sq ft, is also available for immediate occupation with almost 5,000 sq ft of office space.

Danielle Raunjak from CBRE’s Industrial team commented:

“This latest letting at the Parkside Industrial Park in South Yorkshire demonstrates the continued high demand and appeal of mid-box warehouse facilities of this calibre, which have been brought to market to support acute supply shortages in the region. Yorkshire remains resilient during the pandemic with the region representing around 30% of all the UK logistics take-up last year.”