Goodman commences 250,000 sq ft second phase at Bedford Commercial Park+

Goodman has broken ground on 250,000 sq ft of prime distribution and logistics space at Bedford Commercial Park.

Phase two of development follows leasing of 407,143 sq ft distribution warehouse and completion of i-Worx innovation units

Strategic location at heart of Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor to provide customers with access to 32 million consumers within a two-hour drivetime*

The high-specification units consisting of 130,000 sq ft, 50,000 sq ft, 40,000 sq ft and 30,000 sq ft respectively, will see Goodman deliver prime industrial and warehousing space available for occupation from Autumn 2021.



Adjacent to the A421 – just seven miles from the M1 and 12 miles from the A1 Black Cat Roundabout – the mixed-use development boasts excellent connectivity and access to a population of 15,400 seeking work within a 30-mile catchment area.*



Work on the latest units follows Goodman’s completion and leasing of Bedford 405, a 407,143 sq ft cross-docked warehouse at Bedford Commercial Park. Delivered as a joint venture with Bedford Borough Council, the wider development includes bespoke design and build opportunities and 12 advanced technology and engineering units, forming part of the Council’s i-Brand initiative.



Nigel Dolan, Development Director at Goodman, said:



“We’re pleased to begin work on the next phase of development at Bedford Commercial Park. These latest units form part of our ongoing commitment to invest in high-specification, efficient and sustainable spaces in strategically-placed locations, providing customers with access to a large consumer-base and potential workforce.



“Combining quality and location, customers will be able to strengthen their presence at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor and benefit from close proximity to London, Cambridge and Milton Keynes, as well as links to key roads, airports and ports.”



Located within a landscaped park environment complete with cycle links, extensive woodland planting and a community orchard, Bedford 130, 50, 40 and 30 reflect Goodman’s focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.



The buildings will feature solar photovoltaic technology, electric car charging points, smart metering and a carbon neutral cladding system – all designed to a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) ‘Excellent’ standard.



Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, added:



“Goodman’s ongoing commitment to Bedford Commercial Park, and delivering quality space for businesses to thrive, is testament to the confidence they – and their customers – have in the area. The fact that through this next phase of development, Goodman will deliver a mix of units while all being built to its well-known high standards, will help to attract a range of customers from industries such as logistics, engineering, aviation and manufacturing.

“Bedford Borough Council has proactively brought its land interest forward, in conjunction with developer partners, to deliver high quality commercial space which has successfully attracted business inward investment and created new job opportunities for local people.



“We look forward to seeing Goodman’s latest investment support the continued growth of the Borough as more look to benefit from its strategic location, offering new opportunities to people in the area.”



The contractor delivering this latest phase for Goodman at Bedford Commercial Park is Readie Construction. Agents marketing the scheme are JLL and Adroit Real Estate Advisors.



