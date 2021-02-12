Highways works open £200m Redditch Gateway

Work has completed on a £5.5 million transport infrastructure project that will pave the way for a major new business park development near Redditch.



Stoford Developments has delivered infrastructure works and a signalised traffic junction at the 78-acre Redditch Gateway site off Gorcott Hill and the A4023 Coventry Highway.



The project will open up approximately 35 acres of development land on the northern side of the site within the Bromsgrove district, in Worcestershire, and a further 27 acres to the south, which sits in the Stratford-on-Avon district, in Warwickshire.



The works were completed by appointed contractor, Fitzgerald Contractors.



Redditch Gateway is a £200 million build-to-suit logistics and manufacturing scheme that will deliver up to one million sq ft of brand new office, logistics and manufacturing accommodation.



Steelwork has been erected and cladding has been installed on Unit A, a 366,000 sq ft warehouse building to the north of the site. Construction of the building, which has been pre-let to a multinational retailer, is set to be completed in Q3 2021.



Redditch Gateway has capacity for two additional build-to-suit units of between 150,000 sq ft – 250,000 sq ft, with integral office space, secure yard space and parking.



Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director, Stoford Developments, said: “Redditch

Gateway is an exciting development in a strategically important West Midlands location, just a few miles from the M42. There is huge pent up demand for industrial/logistics accommodation of this size and quality in the region and our significant investment in the development of the infrastructure and junction works is the first step in realising our vision for this landmark scheme. We are very pleased to have completed this phase of the project and look forward to delivering the first unit this year.”



Councillor Ken Pollock, Cabinet Member for Economy and Infrastructure, said: “This is a very exciting scheme because it is one of the key employment sites in our County. Now more than ever, the future development of Redditch Gateway will help make a substantial contribution to Worcestershire’s future economic prosperity. It marks the culmination of many years of hard work to promote this well located site.”



Gary Woodman, Chief Executive of Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “As one of the four game changer employment sites in Worcestershire we are pleased to be partners in the investment to unlock this key project in north Worcestershire. With work complete on the improved local traffic infrastructure, we look forward to this developing into a successful employment location in the region.”



Councillor Matt Dormer, Leader of Redditch Borough Council, said: “It is great to see the work progressing on the Redditch Gateway site. These infrastructure works are critical to enabling the delivery of the brand new logistics and manufacturing premises on the site. Redditch Borough Council has worked closely with the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP and Worcestershire LEP to support this project, which will bring new investment and jobs to the borough. We look forward to working with Stoford Developments on bringing investment and development to the rest of the site.”



Councillor Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “I am very pleased that this development is now complete. It represents a major investment in the area. At a time when the local economy needs a boost it is extremely welcome.”



Chris Loughran, Deputy Chair of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The completion of a high quality industrial development such as Redditch Gateway is key to securing jobs for local people and inviting new investments to the region. It is fantastic to see work progressing so well, and GBSLEP is committed to supporting schemes which can have hugely positive impacts for our businesses, residents and visitors. This is a brilliant example of how we can work with our partners to deliver such projects and transform previously unused sites for the development of our regional economy.”



Tim Davies, Senior Development Manager, Homes England, said: “Having committed land and provided finance to the scheme through the last six years, it is fantastic to see this scheme coming to fruition. Stoford continues to be an effective partner engaging with occupiers and stakeholders to deliver schemes of this nature. With the Homes England land now serviced we are looking forward to further phases coming forward facilitating employment and training opportunities in the local community.”



Redditch Gateway is located on the eastern fringes of Redditch, just 2.5 miles from junction 3 of the M42 and 18 miles from Birmingham Airport. The site falls into two local authority areas, Stratford-on-Avon in Warwickshire to the north and Bromsgrove district to the south.



Based in a key distribution area of the Midlands, the site is adjacent to local occupiers including iForce John Lewis, Lear Corporation, UK NSI, Thorlux Lighting and Huegli UK.



Stoford has been appointed as development partner for Redditch Gateway, working alongside the two landowners, The Gorcott Trust and Homes England. The development is being supported by £1.8 million investment from the Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growing Places Fund and grant support from Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.



Redditch Gateway is being marketed by Burbage Realty, Colliers International and

Savills.



