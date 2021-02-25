Panattoni Delivering Its Second Crewe Development

Panattoni, the largest industrial developer in Europe, is underway with its second speculative development at Crewe set for completion in Autumn 2021. Winvic Construction have been appointed main contractor to develop the 305,000 sq ft speculative unit and will be starting works on site imminently.

Panattoni’s first development on the Park, a 240,000 sq ft speculatively developed warehouse, was let to NWF Group Plc last year for a 12-year term. Once built, the site is expected to provide around 300 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs, in addition there will be over 70 during the construction phase. The development will add £3 million each year into Crewe’s local economy.

Crewe 305 will be one of the biggest speculatively developed building in the town for over a decade. It will be built to BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’, along with sustainability features such as low energy office lighting and 15% roof lights. It will also have 15m clear internal height, 27 dock doors, five level access doors and a 50m yard with parking for 49 HGVs. It will also have 13,864 sq ft of office space and parking for 213 cars and up to 1.5 MVA of power.

Crewe Commercial Park is a significant and established logistics development situated on the A500 dual carriage way, just five minutes’ drive to junction 16 of the M6. The West Coast Mainline runs alongside the site as it approaches Crewe station. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that HS2 will extend to Crewe, transforming connectivity in the region.

“After the success of Crewe240, we are delighted to be back on site in Crewe and it is exciting to see construction underway again. This is a well-established logistics location at one of the region’s most sought-after warehousing and distribution centres,” said Dan Burn, Panattoni Development Director.

Legat Owen, Burbage Realty and CBRE are the letting agents on the scheme.