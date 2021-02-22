Planning green light for major new multi-unit industrial and logistics development in Birmingham

29-acre scheme to be known as Spectrum Logistics Park will see the speculative development of 400,000 sq. ft of logistics/industrial space across 8 units at a site in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

St Francis Group and its development partners the Richardson family have today announced that full planning consent has been obtained for the development of 400,000 sq. ft of new industrial warehouse space on a site of 29 acres at Eckersall Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham.

An expert in brownfield regeneration, St Francis Group has teamed up with the Richardson family again making this the third collaboration between the parties following the successful development of nearly 600,000 sq. ft of speculative warehouse space across the region.

The scheme to be known as Spectrum Logistics Park will feature 8 new highly specified industrial/warehouse units ranging in size from 25,000 to 70,000 sq ft, all built to a highly efficient BREEAM Excellent rating.

Speaking about the announcement Gareth Williams, Director at St Francis Group said: “We are very happy today to confirm that full planning consent has been granted to develop this important new mid-box scheme right in the heart of the greater Birmingham conurbation. As we move into the build phase, we are continuing to see huge demand for units in this mid industrial box sector and are already marketing the scheme for pre-lets.”



Demolition work on site is scheduled to begin in May once the existing occupiers have moved out and the first units will be ready for occupation from September 2022.

Richard James-Moore of letting agents JLL who are jointly appointed with Savills said, “This is an exciting new development of sustainable space and Spectrum Logistics Park will probably be the first new development in Birmingham to offer a BREEAM Excellent accreditation giving occupiers truly sustainable options”.

Spectrum Logistics Park will be situated on the site of the former Pilkington Automotive and GKN Aerospace manufacturing plants in Kings Norton within the southern Birmingham conurbation and adjacent to the A441 and A38 offering fast connections throughout the region.

Savills and JLL are jointly appointed to market the scheme.