EDF selects BigChange to support Energy Solutions Delivery

BigChange, the mobile workforce management technology company, today announced that EDF has selected its pioneering JobWatch system to support the delivery of metering and energy services in the UK.

EDF’s Energy Solutions division will use BigChange’s JobWatch system to manage the activities of field engineers serving business customers. Jobs will be scheduled and automatically dispatched through JobWatch, with activities allocated to the most appropriate engineer after considering a range of factors including their location and skills.

Field engineers will be provided with their schedules, optimal routes, job information and worksheets through a BigChange app on their existing Android devices. With details of each job recorded on the app as it is completed, EDF’s back-office team will gain a real-time view of their mobile workforce operations and how each job is progressing.

Tony Rabone, Senior Manager for Energy Solutions Delivery at EDF, comments: “We are excited by the potential of BigChange’s technology to improve our field service activities for commercial customers. This new way of working should allow us to be even more responsive to customer needs, while reducing the administrative burden of managing field operations and improving our employees’ experience.”

Martin Port, founder and CEO of BigChange, comments: “The ease with which JobWatch is deployed at scale and integrated into third-party ERP systems means BigChange is increasingly chosen by large organisations to replace legacy infrastructure and ways of working. We’ve invested heavily in innovation, integration and achieving ISO27001 information security accreditation to meet the demands of larger customers. We are thrilled that EDF has rewarded these efforts by selecting JobWatch.”

BigChange’s pioneering mobile workforce and job management solution, JobWatch, provides organisations of any size with a paperless means of planning, managing, scheduling, and tracking their mobile workforce operations. It is used by 50,000 mobile workers and back-office personnel at over 1,500 organisations worldwide, primarily working in the construction, facilities management, field service, transport, logistics and waste management sectors.