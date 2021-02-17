Partnership to Create New ‘Future of Living’

MyGlobalHome, a collective of experts shaping the future of living, is pleased to formally announce its partnership with open automation company, Beckhoff, as it prepares to unveil its latest innovation in the smart home sector. The partnership, formed in early 2020, has been funded by UK Research and Innovation through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and is fully aligned with the governmental pledge for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Beckhoff brings precision engineering and a wealth of automation experience to the project, perfectly complementing MyGlobalHome’s deep understanding of user experience within the home and enabling a fresh new approach to smart home design, deployment and development.

“Beckhoff is incredibly well-established in the world of open automation, having built up a reputation for delivering robust hardware and processes for brands like BMW who are themselves recognised for precision engineering by consumers. In short, they were the natural choice of partner for MyGlobalHome and it has been a pleasure working alongside them to re-imagine the future of living,” said Lee McCormack, CEO, MyGlobalHome.

As a result, MyGlobalHome has been able to create a suite of smart home products which are able to respond seamlessly to residents’ needs as they evolve, whilst maintaining the reliability and quality of industrial automation hardware which Beckhoff is renowned for. This responsiveness encourages greater energy and space efficiency in line with users’ needs, thereby acting as a positive step towards more sustainable homes.

“MyGlobalHome’s vision for accommodation that can dynamically adapt to the user’s requirements, incorporate new and emerging technologies, remain easy to deploy and maintain at large scale and offer up the same reliability and security demanded by the industrial world perfectly matches Beckhoff’s ethos of a single control platform that can only be realised with open PC-based technology,” added Karl Walker, Market Development Manager at Beckhoff.

Sam Stacey, Challenge Director, Transforming Construction, Innovate UK, also commented: “UK homes account for up to 15% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, so it’s vitally important we financially support projects which are taking meaningful steps towards a future of sustainable living. The partnership between MyGlobalHome and Beckhoff is one such project, and we believe that their development of sustainable smart home solutions will play a key role in bringing this future to life.”