Phoenix adds to its team with drive for UK growth

Leading brickwork, scaffolding and drywall contractor, Phoenix Brickwork is expanding its UK reach with the appointment of several new team members.

Well respected industry professionals Pav Bains, Jim Chandler, Wayne Addison, Neil Weston, Raj Bains and Steve Gates are joining Phoenix, with more appointments pending. Previously all had worked for Bedford based Irvine-Whitlock.

Christian Watson, managing director at Phoenix, welcomed the new appointments as the business looks to boost its £15 million turnover with expansion into London and the Home Counties.

“Our reputation for high quality work, exemplary H&S compliance and solid client relationships has already established Phoenix as a strong player north of the Watford Gap.

“We are delighted to welcome such experience into the business with the addition of these key industry players and now have the perfect platform to handle projects in the Capital and beyond.”

Operating from its Derbyshire and Northamptonshire offices, Phoenix is well established in large parts of the North and Midlands, providing services to key leaders in the construction industry.

The new appointments will work alongside the existing team and bring their experience gained across works such as St. Pancras International and Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium, to new projects for Phoenix across Greater London and the South East.

“As a business we have always focused on delivering a quality service to our clients and I know that this ethos is shared by our new appointments,” said Christian.

“This targeted expansion plan is just the first element of our wider plan to develop Phoenix as a national player and our expanded team will bring our co-ordinated service in brickwork, scaffolding and drywalling to projects further south.”