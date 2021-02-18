Aptus Utilities starts 2021 with a stellar January

Aptus Utilities, a leading multi utility connections provider is reporting an impressive start to 2021 despite the ongoing challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bolton headquartered business secured 42 contracts with over 2900 plots in the month of January alone. This represents work with 25 clients across all 5 regions that they operate it. The month was also further bolstered by 5 new client wins.

To support this continued success the company continues to grow and has recruited 14 additional members to the team during January. The Aptus Utilities operations team also delivered 100% of the months 700+ plot connections within the 10 day call off period.

The stellar start to 2021 follows a solid performance in 2020 which saw the company secure 279 contracts, 89 new clients and delivering more than 9000 plot connections across the year.

Lisa Kerford, Managing Director, from Aptus Utilities says “2020 was a challenging year but thanks to the hard work and commitment of all of our colleagues we continued to grow. Our advanced multi utility capability and exceptional customer service sets us apart from competitors and has been pivotal to the company’s success, helping to cement Aptus Utilities’ position as a leading multi utility provider within the UK housebuilding industry.”

During a decade in the industry Aptus has built strong working relationships with local highway authorities and existing utility network owners, enabling them to consistently provide clients with a first-rate streamlined service.

By providing excellent customer service and ensuring that all tenders are issued with a fully inclusive scope of works, clients can be assured of an end-to-end fully-managed project.

For more information on Aptus Utilities visit www.aptusutilities.co.uk.