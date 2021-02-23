CPW DERBY BUILDS ITS COMMITMENT TO THE CITY WITH A NEW OFFICE AND TEAM MEMBER

THE Derby branch of national M&E consultancy Couch Perry Wilkes (CPW) has expanded its offering within the city with an exciting new appointment after taking on increased office space.

John Rode has joined the team as a senior mechanical engineer following more than nine years’ experience in the industry, including a relocation from Canada. His appointment therefore marks an important step in the Derby office’s growth.

The team is based in St Peter’s Churchyard and has taken on the floor above its original space to accommodate current social distancing restrictions as well as future proof its growing team.

John said: “I’m delighted to join CPW at such an interesting time. The Derby office is doing incredibly well and expanding despite a challenging year, so I’m looking forward to really getting stuck in!

“It’s exciting to be back at a larger company with all the resources and in-house expertise that it offers. I moved to Derby from Bombardier Canada almost six years ago and wanted to remain working in the city. CPW is one of the few national M&E firms with a Derby office so the opportunity to have a greater work/life balance really sealed the deal.

“The team is currently working on some exciting projects – such as a number of universities, retail shells, and care homes – and I’m really enjoying the opportunity to contribute on a wide range of developments. It’s also great to get involved at an early stage and see a project from inception to completion.”

Craig Waldron, director at CPW, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome John to the Derby team as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him. We’ve got some great schemes at the moment and John’s input will be invaluable.

“We’re also very pleased to be taking on a bigger office within Derby city centre. It’s really important to us that we support the city as we’re proud to be part of the professional community. We love our location so it’s great that we’ve been able to expand upstairs!

“We’ve got a number of exciting projects in the pipeline such as schemes at Derby City Hospital, the University of Derby and an exciting cutting-edge vertical farming scheme. John’s appointment and our bigger office will really help with the delivery of our developments and deepening our ties with the city.”

CPW is a national M&E consultancy, with more than 200 staff across its ten regional offices. The firm specialises in designing and integrating the full range of energy solutions into existing and new buildings by using innovative and contemporary engineering techniques.

For further information visit www.cpwp.com or follow @CpwEastMids on Twitter.