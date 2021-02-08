Former MD of J Murphy & Sons Ltd, and Commercial Director of Balfour Beatty Major Projects, join DGP Infrastructure expansion.

As DGP continues to grow its newly formed UK Infrastructure arm, it has announced the appointment of Darren Ramsay (Non-Executive Director), David Pateman (Managing Director) and Michael McMillan (Operations Director).

Joining between late December and January, Darren, David and Michael represent a number of additions to the Company Group’s executive committee and bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and experience.

Darren Ramsey

Darren brings extensive experience spanning 36+ years in contracting, particularly in the infrastructure sector, including executive leadership positions with JN Bentley and J. Murphy Group. As the Managing Director at J. Murphy Group, he influenced the business strategy to support growth, advancing the £450 million business to a circa £1 billion organisation with multiple profitable divisions, including key infrastructure sectors such as Water, Utilities, Rail, Power, Tunnelling & Piling.

Darren Ramsay, newly appointed Non-Executive Director at DGP Infrastructure said: “I am both extremely delighted and excited to have joined the recently formed DGP Infrastructure business, working in parallel with the existing DGP businesses and the newly appointed DGP Infrastructure Leadership Team. As we start our journey to develop our future business strategy and grow the business, we seek to encompass the many opportunities that will emanate from the expanding UK infrastructure sector”.

David Pateman

David most recently held the position of Commercial Director with Balfour Beatty Major Projects, where he was a member of the Senior Leadership Team working with HS2 Area North. Prior to that, he amassed over 31 years’ experience across major projects in Rail, Air, Civil Engineering, Utilities and Telecommunications. He has previously acquired knowledge with McNicholas Construction, where he played an instrumental part in the merger and acquisition with Kier Group. His earlier career was developed with industry giants including Ferrovial, Colas Rail, Laing O’Rourke and Mott MacDonald, where he built a reputation for driving improved commercial arrangements and attaining the delivery of programmes for key contracts and customers.

On his appointment as Managing Director at DGP Infrastructure, David Pateman said: ” I’m excited to be joining DGP Logistics and heading up the Infrastructure division. With my commercial background and DGPs’ operational capability, we are able to offer our clients an alternative approach to project delivery. With the UK government signalling its backing for significant infrastructure projects to proceed, being at the forefront of innovative resilience, collaborative mindsets and flexible commercial solutions will be key. 2021 is set to be an exciting year for DGP Infrastructure.”

Michael McMillan

Michael joins DGP Infrastructure with over 17 years professional experience working in various sectors including Highways, Civils, Rail, Local Authority and Utilities. He brings 6+ years with the Kier Group (Highways), where he oversaw multimillion pound budgets to deliver maintenance and operations activities, including the recent M20 Smart Motorway. His earlier career saw him working within the design team at Mott MacDonald before moving on to Balfour Beatty/Mott MacDonald JV, on behalf of the Highways division.

Michael McMillan, Operations Director at DGP Infrastructure, said: “I’m thrilled to have joined DGP Infrastructure at a really exciting time for the business. It has been great to see that the rest of the team share my passion for finding better ways of doing things collaboratively within construction, with a renewed focus on environmental, operational and well-being perspectives. It is fantastic to be joining DGP Infrastructure and I’m excited to lead on both the operational strategy and the deliverables at ground level of this exciting infrastructure business.

DGP’s focus on innovative solutions and strong client care, alongside their industry-leading client portfolio, have set them apart in the construction sector. I’m looking forward to working with the wealth of brilliant clients, both existing and new, and continuing to put them first as we develop our footprint in the infrastructure space.”

The newly created roles will see David, Michael, and Darren charged with growing the DGP Infrastructure Contracting business alongside DGP Logistics Group Managing Director Saheb Dhesi.

Saheb Dhesi, DGP Logistics Group Managing Director said: “We continue to attract great talent and David’s appointment follows our recently announced appointments of Darren Ramsay, who has joined as a Non-Executive Director, and Michael McMillan, who joined us as our Operations Director in December. This aligns perfectly with our strategic direction, as DGP Logistics PLC launches its new Infrastructure division. I am looking forward to working with Darren, David, and Michael, who will all play an important role in our senior leadership team.

The new roles will accelerate the implementation of our Construction and Infrastructure strategy with a specific focus on growing our business, initially in the Southern region, as well as implementing our core values agenda which underpins our successful operational delivery to clients and partners”.

Saheb added: “We’re taking the opportunity now to respond to a very different world and increase the business, to ensure it remains resilient and future-proofed to meet the continuing operational and commercial challenges which face the construction sector as a whole.

Between Darren’s proven leadership qualities, David’s commercially astute mind, and Michael’s excellent operational capability we have secured an expert team that bring a wealth of cross-industry experience, and who share our ambition at DGP to become a key player in infrastructure, construction, highways, utilities, rail, data centres and the airports sectors respectively”.

The company says these changes will help support the successful execution of many schemes delivered by DGP across the UK, which will support communities, create infrastructure, and enable economic growth.