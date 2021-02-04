DLA Piper appoints Overbury to deliver £4.7m office fit out

Global law firm DLA Piper has appointed Overbury to deliver a state of the art fit out of its new regional offices in Birmingham.

National fit-out and refurbishment specialist Overbury will be working alongside architect TP Bennett and property and construction consultants Ridge to deliver the 40,000 sq ft fit out across the sixth and seventh floors of Two Chamberlain Square, which is part of the £700m Paradise scheme.

The sixth floor of the £4.7m fit out will feature an impressive reception area, a staff lounge complete with kitchen facilities, a boardroom and several seminar and meeting rooms which will be fitted with hi-tech Skyfold walls, which can be raised or dropped from the ceiling to provide spaces with flexible sizes for different purposes.

The seventh floor will include a selection of varied working spaces including desk spaces, touchdown areas, breakout meeting rooms and collaborative areas all set within an open-plan environment to house over 200 employees.

The two floors will be brought together by a feature helical staircase, designed to be a statement piece for the office and to aid connectivity between the two floors.

The new space also provides a stunning panoramic terrace overlooking the transformed Chamberlain Square providing exceptional city views.

DLA Piper is the second tenant at Two Chamberlain Square to appoint Overbury to deliver a fit out of its new space, following financial services firm Mazars which is currently fitting out 12,000 sq ft on the first floor of the Glenn Howells designed building.

Andrew Wood, Managing Director of Overbury’s Birmingham-based team, said: “Two Chamberlain Square is a landmark building which will become one of the premier business addresses within Birmingham, so to have another opportunity to work alongside a globally recognised business like DLA Piper to provide a space which pushes the boundaries of design and sets the standard for quality is a hugely exciting prospect.

“The designs have incorporated several of the key factors needed to create a successful modern day workplace, including flexible spaces which will breed collaboration and innovation and a working environment which staff will enjoy working in every day.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside TP Bennett and Ridge to create a superb space which will ensure that DLA Piper can continue to grow within the city.”

Work is set to begin this monthand is estimated to be completed this summer.

Trevor Ivory, Birmingham Managing Partner at DLA Piper, said: “Moving to a new office in Birmingham is a key part of our plans for growth in the Midlands. It is imperative that we continue to attract and retain the best talent within the sector, and we’re thrilled to be able to rely on the expertise of Overbury to provide a truly outstanding new workplace which matches our ambitions.

“We wanted to create a flexible and modern space which would encourage collaborative working and provide an environment for our staff to produce their best work possible, and we’re excited to see our new home come to life over the next few months.”

For more information about Overbury, go to www.overbury.com.