EXCHANGE QUAY PROGRESSES £500K REFURBISHMENT PROGRAMME

Following the successful transformation of the reception area in Building 8 last year, the team at Exchange Quay has re-appointed highly-acclaimed architecture and interior design studio, Jasper Sanders + Partners along with contractor Aztec Interiors, to further extend the reception revamp at the Manchester office development.

Works have now commenced on the reception area of Building 5 and Till Asset Management, acting on behalf of Exchange Quay, has announced a further investment into remodelling the Building 1 reception area as part of the scheme’s ongoing commitment to heightening its occupier experience. The investment into upgrading the reception areas totals some half a million pounds.

Similarly to Building 8, the new revamped reception areas will focus on carefully restoring the design intent of the original buildings, and the architects will seek inspiration from two nearby canal systems to create a maritime theme for both reception areas. The buildings will benefit from new wall panelling, carefully crafted joinery and a finish that incorporates the external features and brings a classic sense of identity back to the two buildings, while introducing a more modern way of working.

North West contractor Aztec Interiors will undertake the 6 week programme to upgrade the reception in Building 5 first before moving onto Building 1.

Exchange Quay, comprising 435,000 sq ft, is one of the largest office developments in the North West with over 4,000 workers. The campus, which has its own Metrolink tram stop, is located approximately 1.5 miles to the southwest of Manchester City Centre and is strategically located just off Trafford Road which links Salford Quays to both Manchester City Centre and the regional motorway network.

Liam MacCarthy, Director at Till Asset Management, said; “We are delighted to announce plans to further extend the reception revamp at Exchange Quay. Following some excellent tenant feedback on Building 8, we were pleased to welcome back the leading design team to continue the works on the entrance areas of Building 5 and also 1. The new area at Building 8 has already made a huge impact on tenants and we look forward to seeing the new works progress.”

Jasper Sanders, Design Director at Jasper Sanders + Partners, said; “Creating the re-design for reception 8 at one of the most impressive office developments in the North was a thoroughly enjoyable experience and we are looking forward to the opportunity to continue implementing the design on Building 5 and then Building 1. The new entrance areas will provide a great sense of identity and connection to the building and provide greater space options for occupiers and visitors alike.”

The quoting rent on Exchange Quay is £20 per sq ft plus car parking.