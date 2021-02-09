UXUS Creates New Interiors for McDonald’s

Leading hospitality and retail design agency UXUS announce the details of Luna, a new interior concept for McDonald’s designed to bring people together in a welcoming, playful and shareable environment. UXUS have developed a unique design language for McDonald’s inspired by the circle as a symbol of inclusivity, unity and togetherness. Initially developed for the Chinese market, the Luna concept will now be rolled out globally.

The hospitality experience developed by UXUS breaks expectations of traditional décor by incorporating new circular and semi-circular seating typologies symbolising inclusivity and connectivity, which allow people to come together in the round. Stools and free-seating encourage diners to shape their own experience, while layers of partitions and inviting ‘full-moon’ windows create transparency throughout the space, revealing the communal environment and connecting adjacent groups of diners.

“Connecting is more important today than ever before. We continuously share moments of our lives with friends and family and search to connect with the world around us in meaningful ways. Luna embodies a sense of connectivity and togetherness, without compromising efficiency, durability or cost-effectiveness. The way the concept brings these together with new interior architecture, graphic elements and materiality using iconic circular shapes is a refreshed, contemporary expression of the brand that still feels very much grounded in McDonald’s familiar and much-loved brand language,” said George Gottl, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of UXUS.

UXUS have applied a new approach to materiality, colour and texture to amplify a sense of discovery. Wooden finishes, textured vinyl upholstery, perforated steel and concrete-look laminate create an immersive environment that engages the senses. In addition, lighting incorporating curved shapes and circles as well as illuminated surfaces and down-lit walls create depth and a warm, welcoming environment.

The interior also features a playful take on McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches, with arch-inspired stools, bold graphics and lighting which reimagine iconic branded elements in surprising and unexpected ways.

“We continually have our customers top of mind when we design spaces for them to come together to dine. Enjoying a meal with friends, family or colleagues is perhaps the most social of events and creating environments that can make that experience easy, convenient, safe and rewarding is what we constantly strive to achieve. Luna, as developed with UXUS, ticks those boxes and it is a concept we are starting to scale around the world. And when dine-in restrictions resulting from COVID become increasingly eased, we look forward to welcoming even more guests back to our dining areas to enjoy the McDonald’s experience and for some, the delights of Luna,“ commented Stephen Douglas, Senior Director, Global Development at McDonald’s.