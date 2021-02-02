Excel Structures Enters 2021 In Optimistic Mood

Despite the uncertainty that many businesses have had to face since the emergence of Covid-19, specialist off-site building solutions provider, Bedfordshire-based Excel Structures, is optimistic that 2021 will be a year of opportunity.

As Managing Director, Jason Pritchard comments: “Whilst 2020 had its challenges, from our own perspective MMC (Modern Methods of Construction), also referred to as offsite construction, gained increased momentum. Indeed given that the Covid pandemic has seen all businesses re-appraise how they do things, being able to build in a far more sustainable and environment friendly manner is generating increased interest.

“Many builders, developers and self-builders are re-appraising the build methodologies available to them, so this presents us with an opportunity to really drive home the significance of delivering projects that are highly-energy efficient, sustainable and environment friendly,” adds Jason.

Just words some might say, but the projects that Excel Structures completed in the Covid period speak for themselves.

“Within the last twelve months we have completed projects that utilise all of the off-site building solutions that we are unique in being able to offer – SIPS (Structural Insulated Panels), Light Gauge Steel Frame, CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) and timber frame. And 2021 could paint the same picture. At the present time we are working on self-build projects, apartment developments and multiple housing schemes,” states Jason.

In equal demand is the wide range of world class and high performance windows and doors that specialist division, Excel Façades, has to offer. All products deliver world-class performance when it comes to thermal and acoustic characteristics, and exceptional security protection, plus they are available as part of a structural solution or as a complete standalone offering.

So what is Excel Structures USP? As Jason interjects: “Largely it rests with the fact that it can offer clients access to a range of off-site solutions – residential and non-residential – all of which are fully bespoke and tailored to individual customer requirements in terms of architectural design intent, budget and environmental impact. This has been achieved by establishing proven, sustainable, and scalable relationships with our specialist supply chain partners.”

Excel Structures works closely with clients to ensure that the system most suited to a project is adopted. Components are then designed and manufactured under strict factory controlled parameters and delivered to site to create airtight and well insulated buildings.

As Jason concludes: “Despite the existence of Covid, we have been fortunate in being able to turn adversity into opportunity. It is against this backdrop that we intend to ensure that Excel Structures remains committed to delivering the most suitable low carbon, offsite construction solution on every project.”