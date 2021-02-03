Jan Snel Establishes UK-Based Offices

Dutch company Jan Snel BV, a pioneer in modular building, is bringing its commitment to smarter, swifter and more sustainable construction to the UK market. Jan Snel is a subsidiary of Japanese market leader Daiwa House, which provides industrialised modular and commercial buildings in Asia, North America and Australia.

From their new waterfront offices in Swansea, Wales, the team at Jan Snel UK will focus on the residential market but work across the sectors to provide healthcare, education and commercial solutions. Ben Pemberton has been appointed as the UK manager, bringing over 25 years’ experience in the construction industry. He is the ideal person to shape the company’s further UK growth, supported by a team of industry professionals who are all passionate about what Jan Snel UK has to offer.

With the opening of the new office, Jan Snel wants to set a high quality standard for modular building in the UK. “In the UK – particularly in the social housing sector – there is an urgent need for high-quality accommodation that can be delivered quickly,” notes Harry van Zandwijk, CEO of Jan Snel. “Modular construction is the ideal solution. By opening our UK office, we can meet this need expediently, combining our modular expertise with local market knowledge.”

The Jan Snel UK team is already working on an exciting project with developer Abode Waterstone and Coastal Housing Group, one of Wales’ most innovative and forward-thinking housing associations. The project will provide affordable homes on the former oil refinery site, now the Coed Darcy urban village in South Wales. When completed, the site will create an entirely new community, one with comfortable and well-appointed homes, many of which will be eco-friendly. The development also includes schools and green open spaces.

As a next step, Jan Snel UK is looking at opening a factory in Wales. The team is already discussing the possibilities with the Welsh Government. Ben says: “We want to bring more jobs to the area and make a positive contribution to the local economy, and we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead. Jan Snel’s product is head and shoulders above everything else in the modular market in terms of quality, and I am proud to represent the brand in the UK.”