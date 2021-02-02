Modular Group Investments acquires Euramax Solutions Limited

Modular Group Investments has completed the acquisition of Euramax Solutions Limited, a manufacturer of fenestration products to the construction, modular and leisure markets.



Michael Garratt, the founder and CEO of MGI said, “we invest in a range of sub-sectors across the MMC markets including component manufacturing and supply chain operators. MGI’s involvement with Euramax will allow it to expand and develop the product portfolio to better serve our customer needs. We are delighted to be working with the Euramax team, which will remain unchanged, and look forward to an exciting period of development together”.



Chris Butters, MGI Chairman stated “as a British company we are strategically focused on UK construction markets and specifically on the changing needs required by the expansion of the MMC sector. We look forward to working with our various stakeholders and our new colleagues in the large Barnsley facility. We are highly committed to quality, reliability and innovation which are attitudes already embedded in the ethos at Euramax so we are enthusiastic about future opportunities, despite the present Covid challenges”.



Nick Cowley, Managing Director of Euramax said, “today’s announcement commences an exciting new chapter for Euramax. Together with MGI, we look forward to continuing our growth plans, developing new products and building strong partnerships with our customers”.



The acquisition was supported by Hempsons providing legal advice, financing guidance by TML Finance and Advisory, Arc Pensions Law for specialist legal pensions advice and TC Group for tax and accounting advice.



For more information, visit Modular Group Investments https://www.mginvestment.co.uk/ or Euramax Solutions https://www.euramaxuk.com/