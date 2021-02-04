SO Modular invests in new talent after uplift in demand

Timber frame construction specialist SO Modular has created two new jobs on the back of an uplift in demand, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The Neath-based company has brought in two new apprentices and partnered with Cyfle and Neath Port Talbot College to give them a rounded education and ensure they are fully qualified in their respective fields.

Joseph Murnane joins us as a Trainee Designer and Harrison Davies as a Trainee QS. The course will mix classroom training with on-the-job experience, learning a number of skills in the process.

Harrison Davies, apprentice quantity surveyor, said:

“I am delighted to be a part of SO Modular. I am very excited to develop new skills, gain a plethora of knowledge from my colleagues and pursue my desired career in Estimating and Quantity Surveying.”

Joseph Murnane, trainee timber frame designer, said:

“I am happy to have started work here at SO Modular and I look forward to the challenges that lay ahead. I have already developed more knowledge and skills, including working the software needed for design, during the few weeks that I have been here. I have also learnt a lot about how the structure of timber frame is made. During my first year in college, I thoroughly enjoyed the design module, and this is why I wanted to start an apprenticeship based on design. So far, I have enjoyed the work that I have done at SO Modular.”

Charlotte Hale, operations director, SO Modular, said:

“We are enjoying a big uplift in demand as we move into 2021 and we are excited to be able to offer young people this opportunity. We look forward to watching our new apprentices grow with our company in 2021 – giving young people a chance is important in these challenging times.”