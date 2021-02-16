Five Ways to Add Value to Your Home Quickly

Homeowners wishing to refresh and update their homes can look to five simple ways to add value to properties quickly, as suggested by home improvement experts. Whether you are looking to sell your home this year or simply wish to make changes to improve your living space, there are a number of ways you can add value to your property that will prove to be a worthwhile investment, lasting for years to come.

As many of us are now spending more time indoors and working from home, it is important to consider upgrades to your home that can improve your quality of living and prospects of selling, so the home improvement experts at Stormclad have compiled their top suggestions for adding value to your home quickly.

“With everyone spending more and more time in the comfort of their own homes during lockdown, the start of 2021 is the ideal time to make new and valuable home improvements. For homeowners thinking about selling their property this year to relocate – while it is now too late to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday before 31st March, it’s still worth ensuring your home is the best it can be to maximise your living enjoyment, and should the time come to put your property on the market, you know it will be ready for the future,” said Managing director of Stormclad, John Evans.

“As home improvement experts with over 20 years’ experience, we have listed five ways you can add value to your home – from installing a conservatory, to upgrading windows and doors – giving your home a facelift will not only add value, but also guarantee quality fixtures that will last well into the future.”

Here is the list of five ways to add value to your home:

A new front door

A front door is one of the first things that guests – and potential buyers if you’re selling your home – will notice in a property, so making a good first impression is key. Whether you are looking to make a quick sale in the current market or just want to add value to properties for the future, a new front door will improve the focal point of any home and help with the success of a sale.

From the materials used, to the colour, glass and energy efficiency – there are many things to consider when choosing a new front door. The best way to begin is by ascertaining a realistic budget, so you can narrow down the most suitable options available to you. Aside from kerb appeal, a new front door will also help heat retention in your home, potentially saving you money on energy bills, as well as providing added security with the latest locking systems.

Replace existing patio and back doors

A new patio or back door can breathe new life into the interior and exterior of any property, adding unique character to all architectural home styles – from contemporary builds to period pieces – often maximising natural light in any property.

With an array of patio door styles available including French doors, bi-folding doors and sliding doors, a back door upgrade can be a great way to bring the outdoors in, further securing access points and depending on the door option, improving the view out to a rear garden or courtyard – something you may find yourself yearning for as you spend more time at home.

Replace windows

Replacing windows is one of the single biggest improvements you can make to your home, with the largest impact. Not only will new windows improve the performance of your home in terms of energy efficiency, by retaining heat and regulating the temperature during the summer months, but it will also provide added security and aesthetic appeal to your property.

Windows are one of the areas most prone to heat loss in the home, with single paned windows capable of emitting around 84% of a room’s heat. To safeguard your home for the future and add sell-on value, consider investing in double glazing to retain heat in your property and save money.

Older windows can look outdated, so replacing them with a durable frame such as aluminium, will transform the look of your home outside and in, and continue to look smart over time.

Refurbish your existing conservatory

Conservatories that may be suffering with damp or a leaking roof, or struggling with temperature control, may be in need of refurbishment. Refurbishment is a great way to utilise some of the old components or rebuild a new structure on your old conservatory’s base to provide a refreshed space.

Consider transforming an under-utilised conservatory into an entirely new room – such as somewhere to enjoy a hobby you have chosen to start in the new year. This can provide you with a tranquil place to escape to for some much-needed down time during lockdown, and will also demonstrate how the space can be used to potential buyers, if you’re looking to place your home on the market.

A brand-new conservatory

A brand-new conservatory extension is a great way to add a light and airy room to your home which can serve as a versatile space that could function as a dining room, living area, playroom or home office. This option may suit you and your family more than a traditional extension, as it will bring you closer to your garden or outdoor space, connecting you with nature, greenery and blue skies. It is a great option if you are looking to enjoy a peaceful setting, away from the rest of the house.