TCS SECURES NEW DUCIE HOUSE TENANT AS £2M WORKS COMPLETE

Leeds-based property investor and car park operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has secured its first new letting following the completion of a significant £2m refurbishment project at the iconic Ducie House in Manchester’s Piccadilly Basin.

Textile company NB Avenue Limited, who supply and manufacture clothing to online retailers internationally, has leased the 2,692 sq ft Duplex 5 unit in the 33,000 sq ft Ducie House office conversion, which is now home to circa 20 tenants from various sectors including technology, marketing and fashion.

Originally a petticoat factory, Ducie House has continually evolved with famous Manchester bands including Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground making appearances in the venue over the past 20 years.

The recent refurbishment of its flexible office space has now created a new contemporary reception entrance; cycle storage; formal meeting rooms and booths; balcony break out areas; shower facilities and outdoor amenity space to meet the needs of modern businesses.

The extensive renovation also includes the reconfiguration of suites on the first, second and third floors now offers potential occupiers individual units from 147 sq. ft to over 3,600 sq. ft.

There is also the option to combine spaces to deliver over 11,700 sq. ft to suit the needs of larger businesses whilst also supporting organic growth of tenants within the Ducie House community.

Nikita Banga, owner of NB Avenue said,

“We are so excited to be moving into the new look Ducie House which is a great reflection of the culture and feel of our business. Being so close to the Northern Quarter, with all my favourite bars and restaurants within walking distance, is a huge bonus. The whole team can’t wait and it’s really helped boost morale which is currently so important following a challenging year working through a pandemic. It’s great to have our own private space as well as communal areas to access as part of the wider Ducie community and I feel our new home will further support the continuing growth of our business”.

Chris Collins, Associate Director, Town Centre Securities (PLC) commented:

“Ducie House is a well-loved office location in Manchester and the completion of the refurbishment works has ensured that existing and new tenants have the very best facilities within a unique character space. The reconfigured office suites make excellent use of the space, enabling us to be completely flexible for company’s looking to bring their business to this fantastic location and offer them the option to organically grow within the building in line with their requirements.

“It is apt to be welcoming a textile company to this former petticoat factory and we look forward to welcoming additional tenants to our eclectic mix in the coming months.”