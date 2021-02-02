Sika’s Roofing Team Appoints Sales Manager

Sika’s Roofing team has appointed Tim Halls as National Sales Manager for New Build roofing in England and Wales. Tim returns to the UK after spending the last 10 years working for Sika globally in Saudi Arabia, China and Vietnam. Throughout this period he has promoted Sika’s roofing products, systems and technologies to a vast number of worldwide customers.

“Sika is a global company that has allowed me to have some wonderful adventures. I have worked with some of the world’s largest consultants and contractors while at the same time experiencing other cultures and Sika businesses. But this position in the UK was a great opportunity and one I couldn’t refuse, I’m looking forward to working with our strong team of 11 salespeople in the new build sector,” commented Tim Halls.

Sika’s Roofing team in the UK provides three distinct roofing solutions for its customers: single ply membranes, liquid applied membranes and bituminous membranes from its leading brands – Sika Sarnafil, Sika Liquid Plastics, SikaBit and Sika-Trocal. As well as market leading technologies, Sika has expertise within its technical and applications support for both new build and refurbishment flat roof construction.

“It’s been a challenging year for us all, but we’ve come together as a team and worked extremely hard to achieve encouraging results, especially in these difficult times. It is now more important than ever that we stay close to our customers and provide them with the support and products they require. Tim is well-placed to use the experience he has gained while working in the wider Sika global arena to enhance our offering. We are looking forward to his contribution and he will have a large part to play in the exciting developments we have planned for 2021,” Pete Hollingworth, Business Unit Manager – Roofing and Flooring, welcomed the return of Tim Halls to the Sika UK team.