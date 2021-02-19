GODWIN DEVELOPMENTS APPOINTS HEAD OF RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS

UK residential and commercial property developer Godwin Developments has announced the promotion of James Mulcare to the position of head of residential capital markets.

In his new senior role, James will support the company’s strategy on acquisitions, development and funding for all its residential schemes – including urban and suburban Build to Rent (BTR), purpose-built student accommodation, affordable homes, and senior living developments.

The promotion follows a period of rapid expansion for Godwin, which saw the appointment of the industry heavyweights Owen Michaelson and Lindsay McCombe, to the positions of London regional chairman and senior development director respectively, within the past ten months.

Stephen Pratt, board director at Godwin Developments, said: “We are really pleased to have James heading our residential capital markets function. This promotion recognises his achievements and increased involvement with institutional investors and capital markets in the past 12 months. It also complements his continued focus on the BTR market and the delivery of property development projects that align with investors’ requirements.”

In his national position, James will work with the firm’s land and development teams, as well as investors and BTR operators to grow Godwin Development’s residential portfolio and secure additional funding and investment sales across the UK.

Commenting on his new appointment, James said: “I am delighted to take on this new and important senior role at Godwin Developments at a time when the appetite for residential assets across the sector is on the rise. Residential investment – and particularly BTR – is a key focus for us as we seek to deliver individual assets and portfolio opportunities for domestic and international institutional investors.

“While the PBSA sector is a more mature market in the UK, the BTR – and especially single-family BTR sector – continues to grow rapidly and is at a very exciting stage.

Moving forward, we will continue to follow the evolving demands of both occupiers and investors – providing a pipeline of secure long term investment opportunities for investors as well as high-quality homes and attractive communities for residents across a spectrum of tenures.”

As a qualified member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, James joined Godwin Developments three years ago from MCR Property Group, where he focused on acquisitions and disposals, particularly developing their emerging PRS strategy. Prior to this, James worked in investment and asset management with the likes of LaSalle Investment Management and JLL.

Stephen added: “Thanks to our in-house expertise and national coverage, we are well-positioned to provide both urban and suburban schemes in and around key UK towns and cities with strong economies and good social infrastructure, to support the ambitions of our institutional partners.

“James has been an invaluable member of the team since joining us, contributing significantly to the growth of the business. We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the future.”

Godwin Developments is currently progressing a number of residential schemes across the country, including suburban BTR schemes in Doncaster, Nottingham and Ely which will see the creation of 269 single family BTR homes, as well as further urban BTR, PBSA and mixed-use projects in Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby, Worcester, and Bolton.

For further information on Godwin Developments, visit https://www.godwingroup.co.uk/developments/.