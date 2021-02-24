Keepmoat Homes Makes New Appointment

John Maddams has been appointed as Senior Land & Partnerships Manager by Keepmoat to bolster its South Midlands region. John is bringing with him 16 years’ experience in the property industry, having previously headed a FTSE 250 residential developer where he contracted upon £300m (GDV) of new land opportunities.

His primary focus at Keepmoat Homes will be to bring forward new land opportunities and forge strategies to create the best possible scenario for the available sites across the South Midlands region.

“We’re delighted to welcome John to our team. John’s proven track record of success and proactive approach to land acquisitions will stand him in good stead to enhance the region to secure more development opportunities and establish new beginnings and partnerships that benefits all parties, to create flourishing communities in the South Midlands,” said Mick O’Farrell, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“As a homebuilder, we are always looking for ways to strengthen our presence in the area and with John’s experience and knowledge, we’re confident he will be an asset to the team and contribute to the regions ambitious growth plans.”

The appointment comes after the relocation of the regional office from their current premises in Luton to Northampton. The move marks another positive step for the developer’s ambitious growth plans in the South Midlands which will complete in Spring 2021.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Keepmoat Homes during this important period of growth. I can already see we have an excellent team in place, and I am looking forward enhance the region and bring forward a number of key opportunities across our area of operation,” added John Maddams, Senior Land & Partnerships Manager at Keepmoat Homes.