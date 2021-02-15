Meet the Site Manager Building His Career with Harron Homes

Yorkshire housebuilder Harron Homes has welcomed Matt Bradwell, 31, to its Highfield Manor development in Fixby as Site Manager. Matt, from Chesterfield, is well established in the construction industry having started as an apprentice bricklayer at the age of 16. He joined Harron five years ago, following a former colleague who recommended the company and from there he quickly progressed to a Site Manager role at Amberwood Chase in Dewsbury.

“I was offered an Assistant Site Manager position at my previous company when I was 22, and while it was great to have that potential recognised in me, I’m glad I waited to make that jump. Having extensive experience on both sides of the building site means I’m a lot more confident in my abilities than I was in my twenties,” Matt said.

Highfield Manor is the third Harron site Matt has worked on. “It’s been great working with the same team across Yorkshire, I’ve had the same assistant site manager and labourers come with me from Amberwood Chase to Highfield Manor, so knowing how we all work best mean we’ve been able to get stuck straight in.”

Matt’s hard work is reflected in the numerous positive reviews he’s received on Trustpilot. “I am proud of the reviews, it’s really good to see the effort we put in paying off. A home is one of the biggest purchases people make, it’s important to me that we go the extra mile to make sure everything is the best quality it can be,” he added.

“Matt is a credit to the company, and we’re incredibly pleased to see him receiving those well-earned reviews,” Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire said.

The stunning homes at Highfield Manor are found at Gernhill Avenue, Fixby, West Yorkshire, HD2 2HR, where the showhome and marketing suite are available to visit by appointment only to ensure the safety of both employees and customers.