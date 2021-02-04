Rippon Homes Employee Transitions From Sales to Land

An employee of Mansfield-based Rippon Homes has celebrated having transitioned from the developer’s sales team to its land department. Sophie Hopkinson, who lives in Lincoln, moved from her role as Sales Negotiator at Rippon’s Roman Meadow development in Welton to take up her new position as an Land Buyer. Having worked for the housebuilder for the past three years, Sophie has previous experience as a Valuation Manager for an estate agent in Newark.

“I decided to transition into the land department because I was eager to progress with Rippon and a build a career within the industry,” she explained. I saw that the job was being advertised and I applied for it in the normal way, following the standard interview procedure.”

Now settled into her new role, Sophie says she is really enjoying the challenges she must face on a day-to-day basis, and the level of variety that comes with her responsibilities.

“Working in land is completely different to being in my previous position on site,” she continues, “and though there is a lot to learn, I’m finding the experience of doing so really interesting. What I’m most looking forward to is having the chance to see a site grow and following that journey from start to finish – from first viewing it as a field, to gaining planning permission, then seeing the houses being built and ultimately watching our purchasers make it their forever home. There are so many opportunities in land and I really like that Rippon is so keen on helping people to learn and progress within their careers,” she added.

In her spare time, Sophie enjoys spending time on the family farm, which is just a mile away from where she lives, socialising with friends, and going on walks in the countryside.

“I congratulate Sophie on her successful transition from our sales team to our land department. Sophie has shown true dedication and skill in her work ever since joining us, and I am confident that she will continue to flourish in her new position,” commented Ian Dyke, Managing Director of Rippon Homes.

