Women in Property Announces New North West Chair

Women in Property has announced its incoming North West Chair for 2021/22. Eleanor takes the role as regional head of the property and construction industry influencer and networking organisation from 1 March, for one year.

Eleanor who has been a member of Women in Property for five years, is a Senior Land & Partnerships Manager at MCI Developments, based in Wigan where she specialises in acquiring land opportunities for affordable housing developments with Registered Providers across the North West.

The organisation sees the year ahead as presenting a great opportunity for individuals and businesses to build on the understanding, compassion and support evidenced in the industry over the past twelve tumultuous months. “As I take up the role of North West Chair of Women in Property for 2021 it seems likely that, with the vaccine rollout, our industry and our organisation will start to emerge from the lockdown we were in for most of 2020” said Eleanor.

“Property and construction will be at the forefront of the economic recovery and there will be tremendous opportunities for our members to contribute to that revival. I look forward to Women in Property returning to in-person meetings and events and continuing to promote the importance of inclusion and diversity in our sector, with more women taking active roles and participating as we rebuild, post-pandemic.

My five years as a member of Women in Property has allowed me to grow my network, and the organisation has increased its influence both locally and nationally. I look forward to working with my Committee in growing our membership as more women join the industry, looking to build their contacts with friendly support from fellow North West professionals.”

“It’s great to see Eleanor take on the position as North West Chair at Women in Property. As a company, we’re keen to support more women into the industry and Eleanor’s new role is a testament to the crucial work she plays at MCI Developments. I wish Eleanor the best of luck for the coming year and I’m positive she will instigate change in the industry and will be an inspiration for other women looking for a career in construction,” commented Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments.

Since the pandemic started early in 2020, Women in Property has continued to support members, transferring CPD, informal events and mentoring online. The North West branch has run over 30 webinars, ranging from industry related subjects, personal development, CPD and social and wellbeing events, all of which are available across the national platform.

Eleanor will hold the role of North West Chair until 28th February 2022.