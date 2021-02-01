A new Associate Director for Central London based Property Management firm Bellharbour

Bellharbour’s are delighted to announce Business Development Associate Director –

Katie Barlow

Katie joins Bellharbour as a new Associate Director in charge of business development. She comes from Rendall & Rittner and Harrods Estates Asset Management where she was Associate Director of Commercial Property and Associate Director of Operations respectively. She is bringing with her 20 years of experience in Real Estate as a vital member of those Property Management teams.

Katie has managed a large number of fund management, private and overseas clients with a mixed-use and nationwide portfolio. Significant managements for Katie have been the HSBC Tower and One Cabot Square in Canary Wharf, One Blackfriars, Holland Green, 77 Mayfair and One Tower Bridge. Key corporate clients have included the Qatari Investment Authority, Harrods, British Land and St George.

With Katie on board, we see future growth for the business within the high-end block management sector. With the combined expertise across the team, the more elite developments in central London receive a unique and personal style of management.

Bellharbour was launched as a trading name of Crabtree Property in 2020 to serve London’s finest high-end apartment blocks. Katie will be integral to the team’s expected growth in 2021.