Lanes Group Hiring for Roles Across the UK

The UK’s largest privately owned drainage contractors has over 80 roles up for grabs at its depots across the country. Employing over 2200 staff across 25 depots throughout the UK, Lanes Group is recruiting for a wide variety of positions within the drainage industry, including drivers, engineers and groundworkers.

While previous drainage experience is beneficial, it is not essential with extensive on the job training provided.

“We are always looking for new talent to join our team and want to hear from people who are genuinely interested in building a career in the UK drainage industry. It might be messy at times, but it is a hugely rewarding industry in which to work. Our team has joined us after hugely varied careers, working in everything from hospitality and accountancy to car sales, you’d be amazed at the variety of past roles our team have held,” said about the roles on offer, Debi Bell, Head of HR Services and Lanes Group.

Lanes Group are willing to consider candidates with a broad range of past experience and recognise the value of transferable skills. Some skills the team look for when recruiting, include being polite, respectful and willing to observe all health and safety procedures.

The nature of onsite work means that hopefuls must be comfortable working outside, willing to deal with drainage issues and happy to work shifts. Roles are available everywhere from Plymouth and Slough to Manchester and Sheffield, and jobseekers across the UK are encouraged to apply.

With a turnover of more than £200 million, Lanes Group provides long-term employment and career development opportunities for employees at every stage of their career.