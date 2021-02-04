ACQUISITION OF MEXBORO CONCRETE TAKES LGW GROUP TO OVER £25 MILLION

One of the South’s leading construction sector groups, The LGW Group, has recently acquired Mexboro Concrete based in Paignton, Devon. Trading for over forty years and specialising in the manufacture of pre-cast concrete, the recent acquisition of Mexboro takes the LGW Group’s combined annual turnover to over £25 million.

The addition of Mexboro complements the other LGW Group companies, namely Wright Minimix, Bristol & Bath Concrete, Prodeck-Fixing and Chris Brown Concrete Pumps – giving the Group an even stronger foothold in the South West of England and Wales.

“Mexboro has a fantastic reputation in the industry as a company with well-established values and quality products so to bring them into the LGW Group was a fairly easy decision to make. They are the perfect fit for us” remarked Len Wright, MD of the LGW Group.

The company will continue to trade under the Mexboro Concrete name in Paignton and the majority of their twenty plus workforce will be staying on with a handful of administrative functions moving to the LGW Group headquarters in Bristol.

Mexboro MD Matthew Vallance will also remain with the business in a part-time capacity bringing his years of experience in the industry to the Group. The addition of two new apprentices, already being advertised for, and the potential for more recruitment into the business will grow the pre-cast concrete division of the Group.

Further investment for the Group is forecasted with the potential addition of a new concrete plant to make this new area of the business more efficient, as well as giving them a more varied product offering by utilising the skills of the other Group companies.

The LGW Group companies provide a one-stop shop for both commercial and domestic construction projects across Southern England and Wales with services ranging from the production and sale of ready-mix concrete and concrete blocks; concrete pumps for hire, including the UK’s largest M60 and M62 boom pumps; metal decking and now pre-cast concrete and architectural cast stone.