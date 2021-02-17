Doosan Presents New Products at Hillhead Digital 2021

Doosan is presenting many new products for the first time at the Hillhead Digital event from 30-31 March 2021. They include the company’s new DL-7 wheel loader, DX-7 crawler excavator and ADT ranges, introducing a host of next generation machines, driven by powerful new Stage V engines and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a fantastic environment and experience for operators.

New Award-Winning Design

Among the new ‘DL-7’ wheel loaders at Hillhead Digital is the top-of-the-range DL580-7. The new DL-7 range is the culmination of the first complete redesign of the Doosan wheel loader range in 10 years, with the exterior design, in particular, undergoing a complete transformation. Redesigned buckets offering up to 7% more capacity ensure the seven new Doosan DL-7 wheel loaders provide easier and faster loading with maximum bucket capacities from 2.8 to 6.4 m3. This provides increased productivity for a very wide range of material-handling applications.

The new cab offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 models. Inside the cab, the DL-7 wheel loaders offer significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions.

More Firsts in Doosan Crawler Excavators

Among the Doosan crawler excavators making their debut at Hillhead Digital is the 80 tonne DX800LC-7, the largest excavator ever manufactured by Doosan. The DX800LC-7 excavator is powered by the new stage V version of the well-proven Perkins 2506J diesel engine, providing a high power output of 403 kW (548 HP), more than any other machine in this class.

The high output of the engine is combined with a Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) hydraulic system (D-Ecopower+), providing a best-in-class hydraulic flow of 1008 l/min and a high system pressure of 343 bar, providing best-in-class performance, with higher productivity, lower fuel consumption of 45 l/h in heavy applications with bucket sizes from 4.6 to 5.2 m3 and smoother controls. Other standard features include the 360° around view monitoring system and the full package of powerful LED work lights for increased safety and the convenience and reassurance provided by the SKF Auto Greasing System.

Choice of Boom and Swing Modes

To provide optimized operations when working with the DX800LC-7 excavator, the operator can switch between two modes – Boom or Swing – giving priority to boom or swing movements, respectively, so they can best match how they are using the machine to the application they are working on.

Faster working speeds are ensured by the 2-spool Boom Down Regeneration system in the DX800LC-7, which also reduces fuel consumption. The 2-spool hydraulic system for the bucket cylinder also increases hydraulic flow and the working speed of the bucket, again reducing fuel consumption. The DX800LC-7 also has a boom/arm cylinder lock valve (anti-hose burst valve) as standard for increased safety, preventing accidents caused by hydraulic hose rupture on site.

Like the DX800LC-7, the new DX530LC-7 Stage V 50 tonne crawler excavator, also included for the first time at Hillhead Digital, offers the strength and productivity needed for heavy duty work such as large-scale earthmoving, moving rock, pulling down buildings, secondary breaking, loading haulers and pipeline projects found on quarrying and mining, highway, aggregate, demolition, utility and general construction projects.

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the DX530LC-7 excavator is powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing a higher power output of 294 kW (394 HP). The Scania engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions.

Best Performance in 50 tonne Class

In the DX530LC-7, the enhanced performance of the DC13 engine is combined with a Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) hydraulic system (D-Ecopower+) and the new generation Smart Power Control Technology (SPC3), providing an overall fuel efficiency increase of 11%. Increased pump capacity and the higher power of the engine produces up to an 8% increase in productivity, the best-in-class performance in the 50 tonne market.

A Wealth of New Features on the ADTs

The Hillhead Digital display also comprises the new DA30-7 and DA45-7 Stage V compliant articulated dump trucks (ADTs) from Doosan. The DA30-7 has a payload of 28 tonne, while that of the DA45-7 is 41 tonne. The DA30-7 is powered by the new Scania Stage V compliant DC09 9 litre diesel engine providing 276 kW (375 HP) of power. The DA45-7 is driven by the new Scania Stage V DC13 13 litre diesel engine with an output of 368 kW (500 HP).

Both new ADTs have been upgraded with a range of features including a new cab and a new self-levelling front suspension that adjusts itself independently depending on the operating conditions to ensure a comfortable working environment for the operator. Together with several striking visual changes, there are a number of functional changes on the new ADTs which improve safety, comfort and serviceability. These include a new positioning of the diesel and AdBlue tanks. The latter are now much lower than before, allowing the operator to fill both tanks whilst standing next to the machine (‘ground level filling’).

The new ADTs are equipped as standard with a real-time payload measuring system with a light indication for excavator operators, which will help them to place optimal loads in the ADTs to ensure excellent productivity and low fuel consumption.

The greasing system has also been relocated to make it easily accessible from ground level. Space has been provided above the automatic lubrication system (which is standard) for additional grease cartridges and a filling pump.

DoosanCONNECT Fleet Management System as Standard

All the Doosan machines 14 tonne and above are factory-installed with the latest DoosanCONNECT TMS2.0 state-of-art wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanCONNECT system is a tool designed specifically for the Doosan range, providing comprehensive information about machine performance in a dual mode (satellite, Mobile network).

The DoosanCONNECT system offers a web-based fleet and asset management solution which is very useful for managing the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

For more on Doosan construction equipment, please visit the website: www.eu.doosanequipment.com