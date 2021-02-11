Cranbourne Stone Announces the Release of a New Brochure for 2021

Cranbourne Stone, specialists in providing bespoke and high-quality natural stone and porcelain products for swimming pools and landscape designs, is pleased to announce the release of its new 2021 product brochure, entitled The Collection. 21. The latest edition includes their bestselling natural stone and porcelain as well as new additions which are tipped to be popular design choices this year.

As the largest stockist of pool copings and matching paving in the UK, The Collection.21 is packed full of products including natural stone like limestone and marble, as well as Cranbourne Stone’s range of porcelain tiles and deck level grilles.

New for 2021 is the stunning Trevose Black Granite. Its dramatic dark colour and flamed finish make it the ideal stone for modern swimming pool surrounds and terraces, and is already garnering attention from those looking for a contemporary finish.

A Porcelain Mosaic range has also been introduced for the first time in Cranbourne Stone’s 17-year history. Available in nine stunning colours and two sizes, it is the perfect tile choice for swimming pools. The latest range can be paired with Cranbourne Stone’s large format tiles to create sumptuous style for your pool.

“We are thrilled to present The Collection.21 product catalogue to our customers,” said Jo Standfield, Cranbourne Stone’s Sales Director.

“It brings together our whole range of products, including the favourites that continue to be popular year on year. We have also replaced some natural stone with brand new updates like Trevose Black Granite. This beautiful rich-coloured stone replaces Chattis Black Basalt granite and is a perfect choice for contemporary designs.

“What I am really excited to introduce is the new Porcelain Mosaic range. They match our Elegance range of large format porcelain tiles and are the ideal choice for those looking for chic styling. By using the mosaic tiles as a pool lining and the large tiles for the swimming pool surround it creates a beautiful seamless finish.

“With over 100 pages bursting with luxurious stone and tile choices, this new brochure is a must-have for those looking to create beautiful swimming pool and landscape designs in 2021.”

The Collection.21 includes natural stone and porcelain and wood porcelain tile ranges, which will satisfy all tastes and styles. Also featured are Deck Level Grilles from Stonetech and a range using Lapitec® sintered stone, which Cranbourne Stone is an approved fabricator of. As the UK’s exclusive distributor for Stonetech Pools’ products, Cranbourne Stone imports the unique Grilles from Greece and stocks the product at their Hampshire facility ready to be delivered quickly for pool projects.

Concluding The Collection.21 is a section of detailed information including Cranbourne Stone’s extensive service which includes bespoke masonry, site template and survey options to help pool builders, architects and landscapers successfully design their project.

To download The Collection.21 visit www.cranbournestone.co.uk